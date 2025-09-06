Yesterday Lidl introduced the new item you won't take off this fall: it looks designer

Autumn is approaching quickly and with the change of season, routines change and the home is reviewed with practical eyes. Among blankets and textiles, homes get ready to spend more time indoors. Consumption seeks comfort without losing style.

Lidl has decided to launch a very necessary product to enjoy this season and has done so at an unbelievable price. Consumers compare, look at materials, and ask for warm and affordable designs. Lidl put this item on sale yesterday, which you can't miss in autumn.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl's new item with a designer touch

Yesterday, Lidl added a bouclé blanket to its shelves designed for the cold; it's the typical sofa piece that ends up accompanying every afternoon. Its clean and modern look is reminiscent of Nordic design. It measures 51 in. x 67 in. (130 x 170 cm), the comfortable size for one or two people.

It's made of 100% recycled polyester and boasts an extra-soft texture, and its price is 5.99 euros, attractive for any basket. The brand highlights its versatile use at home; it works as a modern decorative detail, a protective sofa blanket, and a warm layer. It's a simple solution to add comfort without renovations or extra expenses.

Another advantage is its lightness, pleasant to the touch. It comes in two colors designed to combine: beige and green. The lack of excessive weight makes it easy to pick up and move from room to room effortlessly.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Care and durability

Care is simple and gentle on the fabric; airing it out after each use helps keep it in optimal condition. It's recommended to wash at 86 °F (30 °C) on an easy-care cycle. It's best to avoid bleach to preserve the color and texture.

You also shouldn't use a dryer so as not to alter the fibers. Something very practical about this blanket is that it doesn't need ironing. The item isn't suitable for dry cleaning, according to the instructions.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Responsible consumption and autumn preferences

The recycled material is a plus for those who view consumption with awareness; this feature adds value without raising the final price. It encourages purchasing decisions aligned with sustainability preferences. With 5.99 euros, the relationship between cost and utility is clear.

The supermarket offers a seasonal option with a careful and practical aesthetic. It's a new item designed for consumers who value the essentials. Lidl's blanket can be used on the sofa, the bed, or a reading nook; Lidl's new item fits into routines, uses, and everyday preferences.

The beige blanket works as a calm base for light living rooms. Meanwhile, the green one provides a soft contrast without overwhelming. Both options reinforce a designer style in daily spaces; to keep it, air and fold after each use.