Maximum happiness at Lidl: the most fun product has arrived and for less than €6

Celebrations always spark excitement, especially when they're children's parties where every element is a burst of colors and joy. Every item at a children's party encourages interaction and becomes the center of attention. However, parents want everything to be perfect without exceeding the family budget.

This is where Lidl plays a key role by offering practical, safe, and very low-priced solutions. Their goal is to make both parents and the youngest members of the household happy and satisfied. Lidl has launched an eye-catching new product that meets all these requirements and is already making waves for its design, price, and ease of use at any type of party.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

A party classic, with new designs and more convenience

In times when consumption is measured by functionality and economy, families increasingly value products that serve a dual purpose: decorating and entertaining without complications. With a price of just 5.99 euros, Lidl meets this demand. They present a new product designed for parties, school gatherings, or themed afternoons at home with friends.

The result is a fun, lightweight, and highly visual solution. It's an ideal resource for those looking to add color and excitement to any celebration. This product will be the center of attention at any celebration because, in addition, it meets every requirement.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl's piñatas: the perfect design

Lidl's new piñata is available in three different styles: rainbow, unicorn, and dinosaur. Each model is made of cardboard, paper, and plastic and is characterized by its lightweight structure. It features a practical opening for easily filling it with up to 7 oz. (200 g) of candy or gifts.

In addition, it includes pull ribbons that allow it to be opened without having to hit it if you don't want to. Lidl's piñata comes with a string for hanging and a decorated stick, 17.3 in. (44 cm) long, for hitting it. This makes it a perfect alternative for both younger and older children, without losing the excitement of discovering what's inside.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Fun at the best price, ideal for demanding consumers

The measurements vary depending on the model: the rainbow measures 21.7 x 13.8 x 3.5 in. (55 x 35 x 9 cm), the unicorn 16.1 x 12.2 x 3.1 in. (41 x 31 x 8 cm). Finally, the dinosaur measures 15.7 x 11.4 x 2.8 in. (40 x 29 x 7 cm); the weight also changes slightly between them. Although it doesn't include the filling, its design allows the experience to be customized to the consumer's liking.

Lidl reminds consumers that it's important to keep the product away from fire to avoid risks. This new product strengthens Lidl's position as the preferred place to meet all family needs, with accessible, functional items that respond to current preferences in home celebrations.