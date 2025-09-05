Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Lidl has done it again, it costs less than 6 euros and makes the whole family happy | Getty Images, Lidl, Montaje propio
News

Maximum happiness at Lidl: the most fun product has arrived and for less than €6

Lidl is making waves with a new product that turns any moment into pure fun without leaving your wallet shaking

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

Celebrations always spark excitement, especially when they're children's parties where every element is a burst of colors and joy. Every item at a children's party encourages interaction and becomes the center of attention. However, parents want everything to be perfect without exceeding the family budget.

This is where Lidl plays a key role by offering practical, safe, and very low-priced solutions. Their goal is to make both parents and the youngest members of the household happy and satisfied. Lidl has launched an eye-catching new product that meets all these requirements and is already making waves for its design, price, and ease of use at any type of party.

Three colorful piñatas shaped like a rainbow, a dinosaur, and a unicorn are hanging in front of a blurred building.
Lidl presents the piñata for celebrations in three very fun and colorful models | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

A party classic, with new designs and more convenience

In times when consumption is measured by functionality and economy, families increasingly value products that serve a dual purpose: decorating and entertaining without complications. With a price of just 5.99 euros, Lidl meets this demand. They present a new product designed for parties, school gatherings, or themed afternoons at home with friends.

The result is a fun, lightweight, and highly visual solution. It's an ideal resource for those looking to add color and excitement to any celebration. This product will be the center of attention at any celebration because, in addition, it meets every requirement.

Unicorn and dinosaur piñata ads alongside colorful sticks priced at 5.99 euros
The price of the piñatas is unbelievable, less than €6 and it includes everything you need | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl's piñatas: the perfect design

Lidl's new piñata is available in three different styles: rainbow, unicorn, and dinosaur. Each model is made of cardboard, paper, and plastic and is characterized by its lightweight structure. It features a practical opening for easily filling it with up to 7 oz. (200 g) of candy or gifts.

In addition, it includes pull ribbons that allow it to be opened without having to hit it if you don't want to. Lidl's piñata comes with a string for hanging and a decorated stick, 17.3 in. (44 cm) long, for hitting it. This makes it a perfect alternative for both younger and older children, without losing the excitement of discovering what's inside.

Three colorful toothbrushes with worn bristles in front of a store with a blurred Lidl logo.
Lidl has thought of everything, and the piñata comes with a rope to hang it and a decorated stick to hit it | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Fun at the best price, ideal for demanding consumers

The measurements vary depending on the model: the rainbow measures 21.7 x 13.8 x 3.5 in. (55 x 35 x 9 cm), the unicorn 16.1 x 12.2 x 3.1 in. (41 x 31 x 8 cm). Finally, the dinosaur measures 15.7 x 11.4 x 2.8 in. (40 x 29 x 7 cm); the weight also changes slightly between them. Although it doesn't include the filling, its design allows the experience to be customized to the consumer's liking.

Lidl reminds consumers that it's important to keep the product away from fire to avoid risks. This new product strengthens Lidl's position as the preferred place to meet all family needs, with accessible, functional items that respond to current preferences in home celebrations.

