Lidl announces a major update to Catalans

Lidl continues to strengthen its presence in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area with the opening, tomorrow, Friday, August 29, of its first store in the new La Sagrera neighborhood, specifically at C/ Gran de la Sagrera 40.

This new point of sale is part of its expansion strategy in the Catalan capital and anticipates the urban development of the area, which includes the future AVE station and the construction of new housing, and is set to become one of the main axes of mobility and economic development in Barcelona.

To carry out this opening, Lidl has allocated an investment of nearly 4 million euros for the construction and equipment of the establishment. In addition, in line with its commitment to generating local wealth and employment, the company has created 26 new jobs.

The new Lidl supermarket will open from Monday to Saturday during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the summer months (June to September), and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the rest of the year. The establishment has more than 13,560 sq. ft. (1,260 m²) of sales area, where fresh products play a leading role, complemented by Catalan products such as cold cuts, as well as cava, among others. In addition, customers will find an expanded assortment of prepared dishes.

As part of Lidl's commitment to sustainability, the new establishment incorporates strict measures in this area, such as LED lighting, automated control of the facilities, high energy efficiency air conditioning, air renewal systems, among other initiatives.

First opening in the La Sagrera neighborhood

With this opening, the company is clearly betting on a neighborhood with great future potential and is strengthening its presence in the Catalan capital, getting even closer to urban consumers and their new shopping habits.

Meanwhile, this opening reflects Lidl's drive to keep investing and growing in Catalonia, one of the key areas for its business at the national level, where it combines its commercial expansion strategy with major logistics investments. All of this confirms Lidl's commitment to economic development, stable employment, and sustainability in the region.

After the opening in April of its first store in L’Ametlla de Mar, Lidl continues its expansion in Catalonia with the launch of this new store in La Sagrera (Barcelona) and plans a new opening in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat during the second half of the year. In addition, it will soon reopen the stores in Vic and Manresa after they have been modernized and expanded to offer a better experience to customers.

Commitment to Barcelona and Catalonia

The chain continues to contribute to the economic development of the province of Barcelona, where it already has a total of 81 stores, 15 of which have opened in the last five years.

In total, Lidl has nearly 130 stores in Catalonia and two logistics platforms in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona)—where its national headquarters is also located—and Constantí (Tarragona), which will soon be complemented by the new infrastructure in Martorell. Together, these facilities allow Lidl to ensure efficient and more sustainable distribution, while supporting the expansion of its network of points of sale throughout the region.

In addition, Lidl generates more than 3,900 direct jobs in Catalonia and promotes thousands of additional positions through its value chain and local suppliers. According to PwC data, the company's activity in the region contributes nearly 1.4 billion euros annually to the Catalan GDP and supports the creation of more than 28,000 jobs, including direct, indirect, and induced positions.

This economic and employment impact is accompanied by a strong commitment to sourcing local products, collaborating with Catalan suppliers in categories such as fruit and vegetables, cold cuts, wines, and cavas, and exporting a large part of these products to other markets.

With all this, Lidl not only strengthens its commercial presence, but also contributes significantly to the business, agricultural, and industrial fabric of Catalonia, establishing itself as a strategic partner for the region's growth.