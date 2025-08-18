Lidl knocks Aldi out: the delicacy that sells out in minutes in their stores for €0.35

Lidl has launched a product that has become an immediate success this summer, capturing consumers' attention. With a very affordable price and a delicious flavor, the chain has managed to conquer the market. Lidl offers a pastry that's ideal to accompany a refreshing horchata on those hot days.

This star product from Lidl has sold out quickly in stores and has been well received by shoppers. It stands out for its value for money, even on social media. With this launch, Lidl keeps showing its ability to meet current consumer demands.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl and its winning pastry: fartons for just €0.35

The pastry that has caused a sensation at Lidl is fartons, elongated and sweetened, which pair perfectly with horchata. This sponge cake, typical of the Valencian Community, has arrived at Lidl stores at an unbelievable price of just €0.35. Fartons, weighing 1.4 oz. (40 g) each, have managed to win over consumers with their flavor, soft texture, and economic accessibility.

On social media, such as TikTok, videos have already gone viral showing how Lidl's fartons disappear quickly from the shelves. With a price of €3.97/lb. (€8.75/kg), it's an excellent alternative for those looking for something sweet and affordable to go with their favorite drink. Their popularity has only grown, and they have become one of the most demanded snacks of the season.

| Lidl, TikTok, Montaje propio, @el_amigo

Lidl stands out from the competition with its irresistible offer

Lidl has managed to capture attention with fartons, surpassing competitors like Aldi, which doesn't offer a similar option. Fartons are practical, easy to eat, and have managed to find a place in Spanish homes during the summer. The combination of their low price and delicious flavor has made them a staple for many.

Once again, Lidl has shown its ability to offer products that respond to current trends. With fartons at just €0.35, the supermarket chain has managed to satisfy consumers looking for tasty and affordable options, establishing itself as a popular choice for this summer.