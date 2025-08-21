Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Smiling woman giving a thumbs up in front of a Lidl store.
The most useful and cheapest product Lidl has launched arrives this week | Google Maps, en.xcatalunya.cat, Joseluislagomyportfolio
Tomorrow arrives at Lidl the product that puts Decathlon to shame: very useful and cheap

Lidl launches something new that leaves its competitors in the dust and promises to be the success of the month in all stores

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

Lidl has become the favorite destination for those seeking practical, affordable solutions with a quality that surprises. Every week, they introduce products that stand out for their practicality. In this context, the supermarket is once again in the spotlight with a highly discussed launch.

Other stores with functional items offer similar products, but at a much higher cost. Now, they see how Lidl is making strong moves and advancing with equally effective and more affordable options. Consumption habits are changing and so are preferences; more and more people value usefulness, fair pricing, and immediate availability.

Two rolls of red and green colored rope with a blurred building background
Lidl's multipurpose rope is strong and moisture-resistant | Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl launches a functional product at a very low price

Tomorrow, August 22, Lidl will put on sale a product designed for everyday use that stands out for its great performance. "Weather-resistant and especially abrasion-resistant," is how the chain itself describes it. Available at a very low price, just 3.99 euros, it is an indispensable item at home.

It is a 98 ft. 5 in. (30 meters) multipurpose rope, available in green and red, both with specific features. The green model supports up to 243 lbs. (110 kg) and the red one reaches 485 lbs. (220 kg). It is made of braided polypropylene, which ensures prolonged use and high resistance to wear.

Two women using ropes to hang clothes and secure a tarp next to two rolls of rope against a blurred background of a store.
Lidl's rope can be used outdoors for any activity | Pixelshot, Lidl, Yuganov Konstantin, Montaje propio

This Lidl item is adaptable to all kinds of tasks

This item is especially useful for DIY, gardening, or any household use that doesn't involve direct risk. Its resistance to weather makes it ideal for outdoor use. It can be cut individually without losing effectiveness, according to each consumer's specific needs.

Lidl clearly specifies its limitations. They explain that, despite being multipurpose, it is not suitable for securing people and it also can't be used for children's swings. This promotes safe and conscious consumption. In addition, it should not be used for dynamic loads or on sharp edges, as indicated on the packaging.

Two people with backpacks walking outdoors at sunset with Lidl logo superimposed.
For outdoor activities, this Lidl product will be a great addition | Lidl, Kosamtu de Getty Images Signature

An alternative that meets new consumption priorities

The arrival of this item reaffirms Lidl's practical approach, which combines usefulness and good pricing without compromising quality. In times when consumers are looking for products that can withstand Spain's changing weather conditions, this new product is presented as an effective solution.

This type of offering strengthens the role of supermarkets as key points in everyday supply. Lidl's multipurpose rope not only delivers, it also convinces with its simplicity. An option that connects with what really matters: functionality, savings, and trust.

