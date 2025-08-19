Aldi faces 2 problems in the United States in just a few weeks

Aldi is going through a delicate moment in the United States. The supermarket chain, famous for its low prices, is facing two situations that have caused discomfort among its customers during its expansion process.

On one hand, the company decided to remove self-checkout lanes in some stores. The measure hasn't gone unnoticed. Many shoppers used to use them to make quick payments for small purchases.

The decision came to light thanks to a comment posted by an employee on Reddit. According to the explanation, the company removed the machines in several locations suddenly.

The reason would be the increase in shoplifting, a growing concern in the retail sector. With less supervision at those stations, financial losses have soared in recent months.

The measure, however, has caused annoyance among regular customers. On social media, there are plenty of messages criticizing the decision and considering it a step back in convenience and shopping experience.

"It was faster to scan two or three items through the machine," wrote a customer. Other users defended the company's position, arguing that security should prevail over convenience.

This change comes at a key moment. In May 2025, Aldi had 2,510 stores in the country. In addition, it had planned to open 225 more before the end of the year.

Aldi forced to withdraw products

The debate about the convenience of removing the modules coincides with a second problem. The company had to face a massive product recall ordered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This concerns the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip, a dessert very popular among customers. Nearly 20,000 units were withdrawn from stores due to possible plastic contamination.

The health alert was classified as a class II recall. In this category, the risks aren't lethal, but they could cause temporary adverse effects or digestive discomfort.

Aldi reacted quickly. It asked consumers to check their purchases and return any affected container to any store. The company guaranteed an immediate refund to anyone presenting the product.

Despite the quick response, the recall raised doubts about the quality of internal controls. In such a competitive market, consumer trust is key to keeping growth.

Aldi wants to expand in the United States

Both situations are happening as Aldi competes with giants like Walmart, Kroger, and Costco. The company is trying to differentiate itself by offering low prices and private labels in an environment of persistent inflation.

The coming weeks will be decisive. The challenge will be to regain the trust of customers dissatisfied with the removal of self-checkout lanes and to guarantee safety in all its products.

The company is still committed to its national expansion plan. However, recent controversies could affect the image of a supermarket that presents itself as efficient, accessible, and modern.