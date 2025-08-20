Lidl goes all out: the device available in 3 colors that many adore

The search for practical and attractive solutions for the home continues to grow among Spanish consumers. More and more people are opting for functional products that don't compromise on design. If, in addition, they come at an affordable price, success is practically guaranteed.

Large retail stores have managed to respond to this trend with items that combine aesthetics, utility, and good value for money. In this context, Lidl has become a key player. Its new offering in the small appliances section has already caught the attention of many households.

| Lidl

An attractive design with professional features

Lidl has launched an espresso machine that stands out for its beautiful design and functionality. It's available in attractive pink, mint green, and black colors, so its appearance doesn't go unnoticed. This 1100 W coffee maker includes a portafilter system and two inserts to prepare one or two cups.

The 15-bar pump pressure ensures a thick crema and a strong aroma in every preparation. In addition, it features a 2-in-1 rotating steam nozzle, ideal for frothing milk or serving hot water. The removable 34 fl. oz. (1 liter) water tank makes cleaning and refilling easy.

The coffee maker also features automatic shut-off and an operation indicator light, providing safety and convenience. Its removable drip tray with water level indicator allows for clean and hassle-free use. As a bonus, it includes a measuring spoon with tamper.

| Lidl

Perfect for everyday use and easy to keep

This model is designed for those who enjoy full-bodied coffee without leaving home. The most surprising thing is its price, €44.99, keeping Lidl's hallmark: professional quality at an affordable cost. For less than the price of a brunch, you can have café-quality coffee at home.

Its compact design and 3.3 ft. (1 meter) cord make it easy to place in any kitchen. It's not only functional, it also adds a touch of style to any countertop. With this offering, Lidl responds to those seeking efficiency without giving up aesthetics.

| Lidl

In the middle of the summer season, having such a versatile appliance becomes an advantage. Whether for a hot coffee at dawn or a cappuccino at sunset, this coffee maker makes it possible. An economical, durable, and stylish option that's already gaining followers throughout Spain.