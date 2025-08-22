On Monday you'll find at Lidl the most viral device on TikTok: forget about ironing

Lidl knows well that household routines are often marked by activities many would rather avoid. Among them, ironing remains one of the least popular. The search for faster and more convenient alternatives has led to innovative products that are taking over social media.

In this context, Lidl has managed to position itself with launches that address real needs. The German chain is committed to practical devices that make life easier. Now they're introducing a device that's gone viral on TikTok and promises to revolutionize garment care.

Lidl appliance that dries and irons at the same time

Starting Monday, August 25, the Cleanmaxx jersey and Blouse Ironer will arrive at Lidl stores. This device, with a power of 1,800 W, is designed to dry and smooth clothes automatically. Its price is €59.99, an affordable investment considering the time it saves.

The system works by placing the damp garment inside and letting the device do the rest. In just a few minutes, the jersey or blouse is dry and wrinkle-free, ready to wear. In addition, its compact design and telescopic bar make it easy to store in any corner of the home.

With approximate dimensions of 23 in. x 6.4 in. x 39.4 in. (58.5 x 16.2 x 100 cm), it fits well in small apartments or closets with limited space. This makes it a perfect ally for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing convenience. Its success on TikTok has shown how thousands of users are already incorporating it into their daily routines.

Lidl: an ally for saving time and convenience

Ironing is no longer a tedious task with a device that automates the process and guarantees uniform results. It doesn't require previous experience or complicated instructions. You just need to turn it on and let the technology do its job.

This device is also useful during humid weather, when drying clothes becomes more difficult. By combining drying and ironing, it prevents moisture buildup and helps garments stay fresh for longer. Its practicality has been one of the reasons for its popularity on social media.

With proposals like this, Lidl continues to expand its catalog of small appliances that make everyday life easier. The date is clear: on Monday the 25th, you'll find this trending device in stores. Everything suggests it'll sell out quickly, just like other viral launches from the chain.