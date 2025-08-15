Lidl already has the footwear that imitates Salomon and you'll need this fall: less than €12

With fall just around the corner, this is the ideal time to update your footwear and get ready for cooler temperatures. Lidl has surprised consumers with a launch that doesn't need big campaigns or flashy labels. A new quality product has quickly made its way onto the shelves of their stores, promising to meet the needs of those looking for comfort and functionality at a low price.

For less than 12 euros, the men's trekking footwear has made it clear that it's one of the best options for this fall. Lidl's offering imitates more expensive and well-known models on the market, but with a much more affordable price. This makes it a very attractive alternative for consumers.

Functional and affordable trekking boots

This new Lidl footwear is ideal for those looking for waterproof and breathable trekking boots. Thanks to the TEX membrane, the model is waterproof and windproof, which makes it perfect for the changing conditions of fall. It also includes 3M Scotchlite reflective details, providing greater visibility during outdoor activities in low-light conditions.

The boots feature a shock-absorbing EVA midsole, which ensures comfort when walking on rough terrain. They also have a profiled sole, designed to provide excellent grip and stability. With a removable anatomically designed insole and the Air Stream system, these boots offer superior breathability, making them suitable for long walks.

Comfort and safety in every step

The design of these trekking boots takes into account the needs of the modern man. The reinforcements on the heel and toe provide greater support and protection, which improves safety when walking on uneven terrain. In addition, their fabric interior ensures a pleasant temperature for your feet, allowing for comfortable use throughout the day.

Available in sizes 4.5 to 11.5 (37 to 46), the boots adapt to different needs. The model comes in two colors: olive green and red, allowing you to choose according to personal taste. It also includes a padded tongue and a comfortable collar, as well as a heel loop for easier fitting.

Lidl has once again managed to surprise its customers with a functional and accessible product. These trekking boots have been designed for those seeking quality without spending a fortune and are presented as the perfect option for this fall.