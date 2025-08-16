Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Smiling woman with a surprised expression in front of a Lidl store.
Mercadona offers something that will surprise you, with an unbelievable quality-price ratio | Getty Images, Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat
Goodbye coffee shops: this Monday, the device that will change all your mornings arrives at Lidl

Lidl is revolutionizing mornings with a product that will make you say goodbye to coffee shops and, best of all, at an unbelievable price

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

Mornings often feel rushed, and coffee is the lifesaver we need to start the day with energy. However, leaving home to enjoy a freshly brewed cup can be slow and expensive. That's why more and more people are looking for practical alternatives that let them enjoy quality coffee without leaving their home.

Lidl offers an ideal solution for those who want freshly ground coffee at home, without having to make large investments or waste time. Lidl's new product promises to transform your mornings, offering an easy, quick, and affordable way to prepare quality coffee instantly.

Three thermoses in pink, black, and light green float in front of a store facade with a blurred Lidl logo in the background.
Lidl's coffee grinder lets you enjoy fresh coffee every morning | Lidl, Montaje

Lidl's electric coffee grinder: freshness instantly

Lidl's 180 W electric coffee grinder is the perfect tool for those who enjoy freshly ground coffee. This grinder features a high-quality stainless steel mechanism that ensures coffee full of flavor and freshness.

With a capacity of 2.5 oz. (70 g) of beans, it's enough to prepare about 8 or 9 cups of coffee. Because of its size, it's ideal for daily use or for hosting guests.

The grind level is adjustable, letting you customize the coffee's texture to your liking. Whether you prefer a stronger or milder coffee, this grinder gives you the flexibility to adapt it to your preferences, all with just the push of a button.

Three electric grinders in different colors—black, pink, and mint green with silver details—on a gray and yellow background, priced at 9.99 euros.
Lidl's coffee grinder price is unbeatable | Lidl, Montaje propio

Practical and easy-to-use design

The grinder has compact dimensions of 4 in. x 8.1 in. x 4 in. (10.1 x 20.5 x 10.1 cm), making it the perfect appliance for any kitchen, even with limited space. The transparent lid lets you monitor the grinding process and make sure the coffee is ground to the desired level. In addition, the included cleaning brush makes maintenance easy, so it's always ready to use.

Black electric coffee grinder seen from the front and from above with a blurred background of a modern illuminated building
The inside of the grinder allows you to place the exact amount of beans to enjoy the amount you want | Lidl, Montaje propio

With a power of 180 W, Lidl's grinder is fast and efficient, delivering results in just a few seconds. It's a perfect solution for those who want to enjoy freshly ground coffee easily and without complications. Lidl shows that it's possible to have quality coffee, quickly and at an affordable price so your mornings start with recharged energy.

