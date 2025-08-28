Goodbye Benetton: on Friday, the most viral kids' sweatjersey arrives at Lidl for €4

With the start of the school year and the approach of fall, families look for comfortable, warm, and durable clothing for the little ones. There's no need to go to brand-name stores to find the perfect clothes, because Lidl also offers practical fashion at a low price. Lidl has become a benchmark in this area thanks to its affordable collections, but with modern designs that look like they're from major brands.

In light of this, Lidl surprises with a new item that promises to become a real sales success. The offering combines style, sustainability, and a price that's hard to beat, which explains why it's already generating great anticipation. It will be available starting tomorrow.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

A basic Lidl garment with everything you're looking for

Starting tomorrow, Friday the 29th, Lidl's junior hooded sweatjersey, designed for children and teenagers, will be available in stores and on Lidl's website. It's offered in several colors—pink, burgundy, and black—which allows it to suit different tastes and styles.

The price is one of its most attractive features: 4.99 euros, which drops to 4.24 euros if purchased with the Lidl Plus app. This is a very competitive figure compared to other brands that usually sell similar sweatjerseys at much higher prices.

The garment stands out for its practical details such as the hood, the classic kangaroo pocket, and the fitted cuffs on the sleeves and hem. In addition, it features a high-quality, recycled YKK zipper, which ensures durability and comfort for everyday use.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl brings a sustainable, top-quality garment at a very low price

One of the most valued aspects by consumers is its commitment to the environment. This sweatjersey is made with 63% cotton (63%), sourced from sustainable crops in Africa, and 37% recycled polyester (37%). This is Lidl's commitment to more responsible and environmentally friendly materials.

As for care, it can be machine washed up to 104 °F (40 °C), tumble dried gently at a maximum of 140 °F (60 °C), and steam ironed up to 302 °F (150 °C). These features make it an easy-to-keep garment, ideal for intensive daily use by children.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Available both in physical stores and on its online platform, Lidl's junior sweatjersey is set to become one of the season's star purchases. Its low price, combined with the quality of the materials and the timeless design, make it a perfect alternative to other traditional brands.

With this new item, Lidl strengthens its position as a supermarket that understands consumers' needs. It not only offers food and basic products, but also accessible, quality fashion for all family members.