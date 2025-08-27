Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Excited woman with her fist raised in front of a supermarket sign.
This new product from Lidl is the best thing they have brought for the home in a long time | Getty Images, Lidl
News

This week you'll find at Lidl something your home was desperately asking for: you're going to be amazed

This Monday, the best solution for cleaning your home has arrived at Lidl, a product with several functions

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

Keeping the house clean is a constant task that requires time, energy, and above all, effective tools. More and more consumers are looking for versatile appliances that solve more than one problem at a time. In recent years, Lidl has positioned itself as the perfect ally for practical solutions in the home.

This week, Lidl has hit the mark with a new product that promises to make cleaning all types of surfaces easier. Lidl offers a powerful, functional, and affordable solution that is generating a lot of buzz. Starting this Monday, this appliance is available for sale and will disappear very soon.

Yellow vacuum cleaner with accessories in front of a store with a blurred facade and visible logo in the background
Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner cleans both dry and wet dirt | Lidl, Montaje propio

Power, versatility, and design to clean all types of surfaces

This is the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner, a device that cleans both dry and wet dirt. This compact model, known as "KWD 2 V-12/4/18," combines practical use with a large storage capacity. Among its specifications, its 1000 W power (1000 W) stands out, making it ideal for cleaning fine dust, liquids, or heavier debris with ease.

The Kärcher vacuum cleaner includes a nozzle with clips, a foam filter, and a fleece filter bag to adapt to different surfaces. The plastic tank has a capacity of 3.2 gal. (12 liters), allowing you to clean several rooms without having to empty it constantly. In addition, it features a 5.9 ft. (1.8 meters) suction hose and a 13.1 ft. (4 meters) cable for freedom of movement.

Yellow Karcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with accessories, priced at 62.99 euros in a sales flyer
The Kärcher vacuum cleaner, on sale since Monday, is being offered at a very low price | Lidl, Montaje propio

A complete and convenient product for everyday use

The Kärcher features a very useful blowing function for dry leaves or hard-to-reach corners. Its design is intended for efficient domestic use, with a "Pull & Push" locking system that makes emptying the tank effortless. It includes a support surface to place small tools while working, such as screws or nails.

Thanks to its compact design (15.4 x 15 x 15.4 in.[39 x 38 x 39 cm]) and light weight (11.7 lbs.[5.3 kg]), it can be easily transported with its ergonomic handle. The tubes and nozzles are conveniently stored in the back, optimizing space at home. This week, Lidl is offering it for 62.99 euros, making it one of the most competitive options on the market for its value for money.

Woman cleaning the trunk of a car with a portable vacuum and the Lidl logo in the left corner
Suction or blowing are functions you can only perform with the vacuum cleaner for sale at Lidl | Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl: the best ally for the home

For consumers who value effective solutions without overspending, this vacuum cleaner is a safe investment. Lidl keeps meeting the needs of its customers, offering products that combine innovation, functionality, and good prices. With products like this, Lidl reaffirms its commitment to offering practical and affordable solutions for everyday life.

The combination of functionality, good design, and fair price makes it an attractive option for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing quality. In times when every purchase counts, this vacuum cleaner stands out as the household ally that many homes needed.

