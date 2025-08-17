Carlos Ríos (34) always buys this drink at Lidl: 'Much better than sports drinks'

Carlos Ríos, nutritionist and communicator, has been one of those who have talked the most about Lidl's products on their social media. He constantly highlights options that promote a balanced diet. In his recent video, Ríos has pointed out some of the healthiest foods the chain offers.

However, there is one item that has stood out above the others, in particular. It is one that has been very popular among his followers. The recommendation is based on the benefits of a product that has revolutionized summer shopping because of its quality and natural characteristics.

| Instagram, Lidl, @carlosriosq, Montaje propio

Lidl's 100% natural coconut water: the preferred option

Nutritionist Carlos Ríos has no doubts when recommending Lidl's 100% natural coconut water. He highlights it as a much healthier alternative than traditional isotonic drinks. According to Ríos, this drink is ideal for rehydrating after working out, because it contains natural electrolytes and sugars that the body needs after exercise.

Unlike isotonic drinks, which are loaded with sugar and additives, coconut water is completely natural and doesn't have unnecessary ingredients. In addition to being low in calories, 100% natural coconut water is rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

For these reasons, it is an excellent option to improve hydration without sacrificing health. Ríos also points out that, as a minimally processed liquid, it keeps its essential properties. This makes it a highly nutritious and refreshing drink.

| Lidl, Dean Drobot, Montaje propio

The benefits of Lidl's coconut water

Coconut water offers quick hydration and is rich in antioxidants, which helps reduce oxidative stress and protects cells. Ríos mentions that this drink is perfect for keeping blood sugar levels stable, thanks to its low glycemic index. Its versatility also allows people to enjoy it on its own, or combine it with fresh fruit and other ingredients to create healthy smoothies.

This Lidl product is presented as an excellent option for those who are looking for more than just a refreshing drink. In addition to its hydrating properties, 100% natural coconut water is a healthy and delicious drink. It is perfect to enjoy at any time of the day, especially in summer.