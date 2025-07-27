The transfer market in LaLiga is heating up as teams look to strengthen their defenses before the league kicks off. Espanyol, after a year of consolidation in the First Division, is prioritizing stability in their squad. With limited budgets, the directors are evaluating each proposal cautiously so they don't weaken the group.

Positions like right-back are drawing attention due to their impact on tactical balance. Will Espanyol be able to keep their academy players amid interest from rival clubs? The preseason is revealing dynamics that could define the course of the season this July 2025.

Evolution and key data of Rubén Sánchez in recent Spanish soccer seasons

Rubén Sánchez has built a solid career marked by loan spells that have refined his talent as a right-back. At 24 years old, the defender who came up through the Perico academy returned to Espanyol this July after a standout campaign at Granada. During the 2024/2025 season in the Second Division with Granada, he took part in 32 matches, where he scored one goal and provided one assist in 2,079 yds. (1,978 m) on the field.

In the Copa del Rey, he played one match with 110 yds. (101 m), keeping a disciplined profile despite receiving one yellow and one red card in total. His 33 total appearances and 2,274 yds. (2,079 m) played highlight his endurance and offensive contribution from the flank. With a contract at Espanyol until June 30, 2027 and a market value of one million euros reviewed on June 24, 2025, Sánchez stands out for his speed going forward and defensive solidity.

Espanyol's unbreakable stance regarding offers for their defender in summer 2025

Sporting director Fran Garagarza has set clear limits in negotiations for players with potential at Espanyol. Faced with Valencia's proposal, the club insists on transfers exceeding six million euros before considering any departure.

Market expert journalists have pointed out that simple loans aren't part of the plans, prioritizing the revaluation of their own assets. This firmness reflects a strategy to balance finances and sporting ambitions in a challenging economic environment. Rubén Sánchez, focused on securing a place in the first team, has impressed in preseason with valuable minutes and a committed attitude.

Valencia's search for defensive reinforcements in the context of LaLiga July 2025

Valencia is navigating the summer market in search of viable options to strengthen their right flank under Rubén Baraja's leadership. Their initial inquiry for a right-back from Espanyol focused on a loan, but they received a firm refusal that demands a substantial transfer.

This dynamic is forcing the Che club to explore alternatives while they assess the impact of possible departures on their squad. Rubén Sánchez could fit into the Valencian style with his ability to create depth and assist in quick attacks. Other teams like Rayo Vallecano have shown similar interest, raising the competition in right-back transfer rumors in LaLiga. With the window closing on August 30 approaching, decisions like this could alter likely line-ups for the start of the league.

What options does he have if he stays with the team coached by Manolo González?

Omar El Hilali is the clear starter on the right flank. The opening match against Atlético de Madrid on August 17 will serve as an initial test of his readiness. If he stays, he'll strengthen the Perico defense against demanding challenges in the First Division. A suitable offer could generate income, but only if it relieves pressure without compromising the sporting project. In the coming weeks, the academy player's future will be revealed.