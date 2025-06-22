Celta, Betis, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal want a Spain international player

The transfer market in LaLiga never ceases to surprise, especially in a season when several clubs are looking to make a leap in quality before returning to European competition or facing their respective objectives. The sporting departments of Celta, Betis, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal have set their sights on one of the most sought-after Spanish wingers, knowing that signing him could be a real game-changer for their projects ahead of next season.

The summer of 2025 has started off especially active for clubs that will play in European competitions. Teams like Celta de Vigo, which after many years is returning to the Europa League, need to strengthen their squad with footballers who have proven talent and international experience. The strong performances in national and international tournaments haven't gone unnoticed. After closing important sales such as Fer López's to Wolverhampton, the Galicians have burst into the race for new talents with force.

Meanwhile, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal are also scouring the market for offensive reinforcements, aware that the margin for improvement depends on bringing in game-changing players on the wing. The objective is clear: to remain competitive in LaLiga and advance through rounds in European competitions.

| @brryann10

Bryan Zaragoza, the winger shaking up the market

One of the standout names in the market is Bryan Zaragoza. After his loan spell at Osasuna, the winger from Málaga continues to generate interest among the most ambitious teams in LaLiga. The footballer, who belongs to Bayern Munich, isn't part of the Bavarian club's plans and his future points to another loan or a permanent transfer. Last season, Zaragoza played 28 matches, with one goal and six assists, showing his ability to unbalance and be decisive in the final third.

Although his performance at Osasuna didn't meet all the expectations caused after his signing, the interest in Spain hasn't diminished. Bryan keeps a strong reputation, backed by his potential, his international experience, and his ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations. In addition, his desire is clear: to return to LaLiga to keep growing and get minutes in a competitive context.

| FC Bayern

Celta takes the lead in the operation

Of the four interested teams, Celta de Vigo has shown the most determination in moving forward with the signing of the Andalusian winger. The sporting department, led by Marco Garcés, has kept constant contact with both the player's camp and Bayern Munich. According to sources such as @MatteMoretto and Radio Vigo, the Galician club has already reached a financial agreement with Zaragoza, pending the final details with the German entity.

The formula proposed by Celta is a loan with a purchase option, although it's not ruled out that an obligation to buy could ultimately be agreed upon depending on certain objectives. Bayern paid about €17 million for Bryan Zaragoza in 2024 and now values his departure at around €10 million, an amount the Vigo club is willing to assume if the player meets expectations in his first year at Balaídos. This move responds to the urgent need to reinforce the left wing after the possible departure of Alfon to Sevilla.