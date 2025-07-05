Surreal show from Tomás Roncero after Nico Williams's NO to Barça

Current soccer news is unpredictable. Few could have foreseen that one of the most desired signings of the summer would be thwarted at the last moment, just when everything seemed ready to close the deal. Nico Williams's refusal has left everyone surprised, since just days ago it was almost certain that the younger of the Williams brothers was going to wear the blaugrana jersey.

The story of this deal began weeks ago with many doubts. At the start of the soccer summer, Barça's circle didn't consider the arrival of the young Athletic Club star, recalling his refusal last summer. However, the footballer surprised everyone by showing his interest in wearing the blaugrana jersey and informing the Basque club's officials of his desire for a change of scenery. Barça got to work to activate his release clause, convinced that this time everything would end well.

Rumors about an imminent agreement intensified during the past week. Sources close to the situation claimed that meetings had even been held to finalize contract details and it was taken for granted that the transfer was a matter of hours. However, the situation took a drastic turn when new doubts arose in the player's circle. Uncertainty about the possible lack of playing time in an attack full of competition and concern about registration in LaLiga made Nico Williams reconsider his decision.

| @athleticlub

On Friday, Athletic Club officially announced the forward's contract renewal until 2035 and a significant improvement in his contract, which includes a much higher release clause. The news not only surprised culé fans, but also sparked a wave of reactions in the Spanish soccer world.

Tomás Roncero sparks the show on "El Chiringuito" after the renewal announcement

On Friday night, the set of El Chiringuito was the scene of one of the day's most talked-about television moments. Tomás Roncero, known for his passion and irreverent style, as well as his anti-Barça stance, decided to celebrate the news in his own way. During the debate, which included José Álvarez, Jota Jordi, and Carme Barceló, Roncero took off his jacket live to reveal the new Athletic Club jersey, with Nico Williams's number on the back.

However, he didn't settle for just the visual surprise. Roncero accompanied the gesture with a chant: "Athletic Win," a slogan used by the Basque club itself to announce that they'd managed to keep their star. The faces of the blaugrana panelists reflected the astonishment and resignation currently felt among Barça supporters. The scene went viral on social media within minutes, fueling the debate about the future of the transfer market and the role of the media in these deals.

The outcome of this saga marks a turning point for both Barça and Athletic Club. For the blaugrana, Nico Williams's absence is a major blow to their plans to strengthen the attack and rejuvenate the squad. The club will now have to explore new options and rethink their market strategy to avoid falling behind in the race for top national talents.