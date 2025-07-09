History repeats itself at Valencia: key player could leave for Villarreal

Valencia CF closed the 2024/2025 season with the center-back position completely covered. However, just a month and a half later, the situation has taken a worrying turn. Yarek has been transferred to PSV, Iker Córdoba has gone on loan to CD Mirandés, and everything indicates that there is another center-back with one foot out of the club. What was once a position with room for rotations now forces the club to act urgently in the market.

The emergency in the heart of the defense has grown as the weeks have passed. Iker Córdoba's loan to Mirandés was an operation planned in any scenario, since the club fully trusts his development. Meanwhile, there is a defender who has rejected the renewal option with Valencia.

Who is the player who could leave?

At just 20 years old, Mosquera has established himself as a starter in Valencia's defense. He has played 37 out of 38 LaLiga matches and has added four more appearances in the Copa del Rey, totaling 41 games in the 2024–25 campaign. His performance is impeccable: consistent, forceful, and with a remarkable technical profile for his age.

The center-back has scored one goal, is 6 ft. 2 in. tall (1.88 m), and has already made 82 appearances with the first team. In addition, he has trained with the Spanish U-21 national team and can boast a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Valencia's offer and the player's rejection

The club has presented a renewal offer until 2028, with a salary close to €3 million per year. However, Mosquera has decided not to accept the proposal, aligning himself with the strong desire to make the leap to the Champions League and a league like the Premier League.

The negotiations have been criticized; Cadena SER insists that taking almost a month to present the formal offer has damaged the club's image Cadena SER.

Arsenal lurking and figures on the table

According to outlets like ESPN, Arsenal have already agreed on salary terms with the defender. The initial offer was around €14 million, but Valencia rejected it. Now the English are preparing a proposal between €20–25 million, plus some variables of up to €5 million.

Italian clubs are also keeping an eye on the situation. Inter and Milan had shown interest, but Mosquera has a future in London in mind.

Villarreal also enters the race

Radio Marca and Estadio Deportivo point out that Villarreal see Mosquera as a priority to strengthen their defense. They want to avoid bidding wars and make a formal offer as soon as possible.

However, the Premier League is watching more closely. In addition, Atlético and Aston Villa have joined the list of candidates.

Impact on Valencia and strategic decisions

Mosquera's signing or departure will have direct consequences on the squad's planning. The new CEO, Ron Gourlay, already considers it urgent to define several key renewals such as Diego López's.

If Mosquera leaves, there would be a significant gap on the field that should be filled this summer. The club must react quickly, before entering an unnecessary bidding war.

Looking to the future

Cristhian Mosquera is currently a desired piece. He has made his ambition clear: he wants to compete at the highest level and is aiming for the Premier League. The outcome is near. In the coming weeks, the club will have to decide whether to secure a good transfer this summer or risk losing the player next year.