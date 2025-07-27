Neither Aitana Bonmatí nor Salma Paralluelo: player who stands up for Alexia Putellas

The current women's soccer scene features surprising moves, both in transfers and in words. Today, people are not only talking about transfers in summer 2025, but also about unexpected support for Alexia Putellas. The spotlight shifts momentarily to focus on a young woman who steps into the spotlight with solid arguments.

The support for Putellas after a traumatic injury has been received strongly. At a time when criticism is multiplying, the words of a colleague and former teammate on the national team become relevant. Her argument goes beyond a gesture: she highlights Alexia's resilience.

A former teammate stands up to criticism against Alexia Putellas

Bruna Vilamala, who shines at Club América Femenil, has spoken out forcefully. According to what she said "in a recent interview for La TdG." "It makes me angry that people doubt her and now they're jumping on the bandwagon," referring to the criticism that arose after Alexia's injury.

| FCB

Although she was already an established prospect, few expected this public defense that has set a trend, generating debate on social media and in specialized media outlets.

New horizon: Bruna leaves Europe and chooses Mexico

After her loan spell in England with Brighton & Hove Albion, where she played 13 matches and scored one goal, Vilamala returns to Spain only to seal a massive change. At 23 years old, the forward boasts an impressive record: three Champions League titles and five league titles won with Barça.

This signing represents a major reinforcement in Liga MX Femenil, where América is looking to make the definitive leap to win the title. On July 16, her signing was finalized as part of Ángel Villacampa's project.

Registration and debut in Apertura 2025

Liga MX has already made her registration official so she can participate in Matchday 3 against León, which will allow her to make her debut soon with Las Águilas. América leads the standings with two victories in the opening rounds, standing out for their solidity and offensive power. She arrives at a key moment, bringing international experience to the powerful blue and cream squad.

Can Bruna repeat her successes at América?

América has started Apertura 2025 strongly: two consecutive victories, a shared lead, and the best goal difference. The ambition is clear: to end the tradition of finishing second.

Bruna arrives with the backing of her Barça career, where she stood out for her ability in tight spaces and decisive goals. Her quick technique, vision, and instinct for finishing could further strengthen this already solid team.

| FC Barcelona

América ready to face Barça in August

The schedule will test her adaptation: on August 24, they will face FC Barcelona in an attractive friendly in Mexico City. It will be a double opportunity: to welcome her former team and, at the same time, reaffirm her defense of Alexia in a high-profile match.

Her support for Alexia Putellas is a message of collective strength. At the same time, her move to Liga MX Femenil is a nod to the growing connection between Europe and America. Will Vilamala be able to establish herself and lead América with strength? Only time will tell.