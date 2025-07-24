Manuel Pellegrini puts the spotlight on Getafe: replacement found for Cardoso

After the departures of Johnny Cardoso and William Carvalho, the verdiblanco team now finds themselves with only two pure midfielders available. The two names are Sergi Altimira and Pablo Fornals. In this scenario, coach Manuel Pellegrini and sporting director Manu Fajardo are exploring options that would bring experience in LaLiga and immediate adaptation.

Manuel Pellegrini's urgency for a proven '6'

Betis's planning for the 2025/2026 season has become complicated. The lack of a green light for the desired signings and Marc Roca's injury require quick moves.Pellegrini is prioritizing a midfielder who can provide balance and solidity, with knowledge of Spanish soccer and a competitive character. In preseason tactical simulations, they are already considering systems with a defensive pivot who can bring composure and strength.

Mauro Arambarri enters the scene after several previous attempts

Betis channels are once again looking toward Getafe and, more specifically, the player who was already on the heliopolitan radar a couple of years ago. According to sources linked to Cope, the Uruguayan has once again sparked verdiblanco interest after his solid campaign at the Coliseum. A total of 35 matches in LaLiga and 10 goals. His experience in Spanish soccer and as a Uruguayan international add value.

Market value and the possible obstacle of the release clause

The Transfermarkt website puts his valuation at around €12 million. Getafe, seeking financial stability in the summer, would need at least that amount to consider letting the midfielder go. From Heliopolis, they admit that this figure could complicate the operation, although not stop it, since talks are still at an early stage.

Tactical profile: what Arambarri would bring to Betis

The Uruguayan player offers an interesting combination of stamina, ball distribution, and ability to reach attacking areas. In the 2024/25 season, he was Getafe's top scorer (10 goals), which is remarkable for a midfielder. His integration could allow Pellegrini to set up a system with a classic double pivot, complementing Fornals or Altimira and providing balance.

What alternatives remain on the agenda?

While the Arambarri option is being managed, Betis keeps other options on the table. Figures like Niclas Raskin, Nelson Deossa, or Stefan Bajcetic have been considered, although without any known formal contacts. In contrast, the former Getafe player embodies the immediate profile Pellegrini requires: experience in LaLiga, physical solidity, and tactical compatibility with his style.

Risks and prospects of the hypothetical signing

There are several factors that could hinder the operation. First, the player's age (29 years old) and the financial amount would represent a significant commitment. Second, José Bordalás's team could toughen negotiations if they don't receive an offer that meets their expectations. Finally, the need to sign at least one midfielder before August puts time pressure on the sporting management.

Nevertheless, Arambarri's profile fits Betis's roadmap. If they manage to lower the figure or reach an agreement with Getafe, Pellegrini could have a versatile and established player. It would be a media and tactical coup that would strengthen the midfield and dispel doubts about transfer priorities.

It now remains to be seen whether Pellegrini can convince Getafe and whether Arambarri fits into Benito Villamarín's ambitious project.