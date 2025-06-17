Hansi Flick makes a decision about Eric García: Girona stay alert

With Barça's economy still in a delicate situation and financial Fair Play setting the pace, Flick has asked for versatile profiles to be prioritized. In that context, Eric García fits perfectly. He isn't the brightest or the most high-profile, but he delivers, keeps a low profile, and has remarkable tactical awareness.

Deco knows this and has communicated internally that, unless an irresistible offer arrives, Eric will stay. Barça doesn't want any more surprises in defense and needs players who know the club and are willing to accept a role that can vary between occasional starts and key matches.

the season of change

Last January, when it seemed he would leave again, the German coach backed him. Months later, that decision has proven to be the right one. In a team with many young players, having someone who knows the club well and can perform in three positions is a blessing.

| XCatalunya, Canva

The main problem is that Eric's contract ends in 2026. That means this summer is crucial: either he gets a contract extension or he is sold. The sporting management is working on a contract extension proposal, although it won't be easy. Eric arrived from City earning little and now, after a great season, he expects a salary increase.

araujo, tah, and the domino effect

Eric's future also depends on others. Ronald Araujo could leave if a big offer comes in, and meanwhile, Jonathan Tah is highly regarded by Flick. Everything is interconnected: if Araujo leaves, Eric gains prominence. If Tah arrives and Eric doesn't renew, then he could be the one sacrificed.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Despite everything, Flick has specifically asked for Eric to do preseason with the first team. He wants to test him in his system, and if the response is positive, he will request his continuity even before finalizing other signings.

girona are watching... but they're not the only ones

Girona haven't given up. Míchel wants to have him back and has asked the board to keep in touch with Barça. The center-back was a key piece last season and the coaching staff trust completely in his fit within the playing style.

However, the competition doesn't come only from Montilivi. In recent weeks, a Premier League club has shown serious interest in Eric. They value his adaptability, his international experience, and above all, the low cost his signing would have if he doesn't renew.

That club has already spoken with his entourage, requested reports, and sounded out his availability to make the move to England. It's a growing team, with a Spanish coach and a direct style. A team that needs to strengthen their defense with guarantees.

That club is Bournemouth, coached by Andoni Iraola, who sees Eric García as an ideal reinforcement for the Premier League. Eric García also values the English option for the language, the physical playing style, and the international projection.