Fermín's jab at VAR after scoring Barça's second goal against Villarreal

FC Barcelona continues to create memorable scenes this season, and not all of them are strictly related to sports results. This Sunday at Montjuïc, during the match against Villarreal, Fermín López once again took center stage after scoring an excellent goal, which he used to send a very particular message to VAR with his celebration.

Just before halftime, Fermín managed to beat the opposing goal with a brilliant shot. As soon as he celebrated the goal, the young Barcelona player made the well-known rectangle gesture, simulating a call to VAR, a direct and ironic response to recent refereeing decisions that affected him directly.

Fermín López and his stand against VAR

Fermín's gesture is no coincidence. The previous week, during the controversial Clásico against Real Madrid, Fermín suffered the annulment of a goal due to a supposed prior handball that caused enormous controversy. Platforms specializing in refereeing analysis, like Archivo VAR, later concluded that the goal should have been validated, increasing the frustration for the player and the Barça fans.

Since that controversial moment, Fermín seems to have embarked on a particular crusade against VAR decisions. He had already redeemed himself by scoring on Thursday against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, where he also took the opportunity to challenge the Perica stands with his celebration. And now, against Villarreal, he scored again to add his third goal in the last four LaLiga matches.

Spectacular performance this season

Fermín López's contribution this season is outstanding. The midfielder has already accumulated 8 goals and 9 assists in just 960 minutes played, which means a direct goal involvement every 57 minutes, impressive figures for such a young player in full consolidation.

The moment of his ironic celebration quickly went viral, showing a smiling and clearly satisfied Fermín, while his teammates, like Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín, couldn't help but smile behind him, recognizing the player's fun yet assertive gesture.

This type of celebration reflects not only the character of the young Andalusian player but also a widespread sentiment among Barcelona fans regarding recent refereeing decisions. Fermín López has become a symbol of struggle and assertion for the Barcelona fans, who celebrate both his talent and his combative and daring character on and off the field.