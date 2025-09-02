Jota Jordi delivers his verdict on the VAR controversy and Pedrerol gets angry: 'The ones harmed

Vallecas left a rough night, with broken-up soccer and decisions made without a technological safety net. The match moved within narrow margins, with growing tension and late emotions. The competitive focus coexisted with a technical discussion that shaped perspectives and conclusions.

The first half was played without operational VAR, including the penalty awarded to Yamal. The system partially returned after halftime, when Rayo pressed and found the equalizer. The technological interference altered tactical momentum and raised the temperature around the refereeing. The discussion will continue, but the field left clear clues about the game.

The metrics show a balanced duel in volume, with twelve shots per team. Rayo finished with more shots on target, six to three, and more corners, nine to four. Barça controlled possession, 57% (57%), but struggled with transitions and second balls in their own half. The distribution of chances explains the final feeling of suffering for the visitors.

Discussion between Jota Jordi and Pedrerol

Pedrerol stated that the controversy favored Barça and increased the noise afterward. Jota Jordi replied with a forceful diagnosis from the set, aligned with the culé perspective. "We were the ones harmed and the penalty is crystal clear," Jota Jordi declared on air.

He added, according to his version, that the team played forty-five minutes without offside, and that they were heavily affected. It is worth remembering that one of the keys to Hansi Flick's Barça is a high defensive line that manages the offside trap very well.

Vallecas, 08/31/2025: VAR malfunction and immediate tactical consequences

Beyond the noise, the competitive evidence provides useful nuances for immediate analysis. Joan García kept the group in the game with decisive saves, including one against Camello in stoppage time. Flick adjusted the lines after halftime, closed down the inside channels, and sought longer spells of possession. The team got through the critical stretch thanks to their goalkeeper and the management of the tempo.

The penalty came with the system inoperative; without review, the on-field decision stood. With technology restored, Rayo increased the pressure, attacked second balls, and punished on set pieces. Fran Pérez equalized with a volley in the sixty-seventh minute, after a corner kick. The subsequent dynamic kept Barça in a mid-block, protecting the box and minimizing risks.

Interpretation with data: possession, accuracy, and box management

Barça controlled stretches with the ball, but lacked a cutting edge and continuity in the opposition half. Rayo were direct, sent in crosses from wide areas, and had more shots on target during the second half. The statistics suggest a close match, with occasional imbalances solved by interventions in both boxes. The details of accuracy and set pieces determined the sharing of points.

What's next: standings, return to Camp Nou, and tasks after the break

The point leaves Barça with seven points, behind Real Madrid and Athletic. The schedule shows Valencia at home on September 14, likely marking the return to Spotify Camp Nou. The priority is to improve playing out under pressure and defending set pieces. Yamal took on a leading role in one-on-ones, drew fouls, and helped the team progress.

Olmo alternated between accuracy and haste, with a clear chance before halftime squandered. Christensen held his ground in direct duels, although he struggled defending open crosses with support imbalances. With more precision in the final pass, the match would likely have had a different outcome.