José Álvarez confirms it, Barça's plan for Luis Díaz: 'In Liverpool they already know...'

Within FC Barcelona's environment, the search for a left winger who can make a difference has become one of the summer's priorities. In this scenario, Luis Díaz has emerged strongly to fill that vacancy and restore hope to Barça fans. It's no coincidence that the South American footballer's name is once again being mentioned insistently in Camp Nou offices in the middle of June. The trident needs a fourth element to stir things up.

The scenario has changed radically compared to previous summers. While it's true that in previous transfer windows Luis Díaz had already been on Barça's radar, the price and Liverpool's circumstances made any approach unfeasible. Now, the situation is different and the moves at Anfield have opened a window of opportunity for Barça. With the imminent arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool for a figure close to €150 million, the 'Reds' are forced to restructure their squad, and that inevitably means freeing up important spots.

Díaz himself, aware of what the arrival of a footballer of the German's caliber means, has already made it clear on several occasions that his dream is to wear the blaugrana jersey. This is an aspiration that Barça is willing to take advantage of, as long as the financial limits imposed by the club's delicate economic situation are respected.

| Liverpool FC

60 "kilos" limit

According to information revealed by José Álvarez on "El Chiringuito," talks between Barça and Luis Díaz's camp will intensify in the coming days, right after the club makes the signing of goalkeeper Joan García official. In Liverpool, they're already fully aware of the Colombian's desire and, although there's a very attractive renewal offer on the table, the footballer has decided not to make any decision until he knows the outcome of the negotiation with Barça.

However, the main obstacle is none other than the transfer fee. FC Barcelona is not willing to go above €60 million (about $65 million), a figure that, while significant, is far from the €85 million (about $92 million) that in England is considered the starting point for any serious negotiation. Despite this gap, the feeling in the blaugrana offices is positive, as they're aware that the player's own pressure and Liverpool's need to balance their books could play in Barça's favor in the coming weeks.

If Luis Díaz's transfer doesn't end up materializing, the club already has top-level alternatives in mind, with Marcus Rashford being Hansi Flick's favorite option to strengthen the left flank. It's also true that, precisely on El Chiringuito, it was reported just a few days ago that the Nico Williams option was also about to be reactivated.