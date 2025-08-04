Dani Alves and Joana Sanz already have a name for their daughter and they give a hint

After months of a media and personal whirlwind that has kept public opinion on edge, Dani Alves and Joana Sanz seem to have finally found a haven of peace. The couple, who have overcome one of the most complex and public crises in recent years, are now preparing for the most important chapter of their lives: the arrival of their first daughter together.

A new beginning that they've decided to seal with an air of mystery and symbolism, sharing a clue that has sparked all kinds of speculation.

Far from major exclusives or official statements, the couple have chosen the naturalness of social media to narrate the progress of this desired pregnancy. Serenity seems to have settled in their Barcelona home, where they're already carefully preparing the nest for the little one on the way.

| Canva

The mysterious "J" that reveals the secret

It was through a discreet yet revealing detail shared on Joana Sanz's Instagram profile that the couple dropped the first big hint about their daughter's name. In a picture of what will be the baby's room, a decorative object with a prominent initial caught the attention of all their followers: an elegant "J".

This seemingly simple gesture has been enough to spark speculation. It's not just a letter, but confirmation that the name has already been decided and that, in all likelihood, it will start with that initial. The couple is playing with expectations, letting their community imagine the possibilities while they enjoy the final stretch of this sweet wait.

A tribute to the woman who stood by his side?

The appearance of this "J" has made one theory gain more traction than all the others: that the girl will be named Joana, like her mother. This choice would be loaded with enormous symbolism, becoming a tribute to the resilience and loyalty of the Canary Islands model. Joana Sanz has gone through a true personal ordeal, dealing not only with her husband's infidelity but also with the pressure of a legal process that led him to prison before his later acquittal.

That Dani Alves, the best right back in Barça's history, would want to honor the woman who stood by his side in the darkest moments, despite her own doubts and pain, would be a gesture of reconciliation and gratitude. A name that would represent his mother's strength and survival skills.

| La Afición

A new beginning after the legal storm

The arrival of this girl marks a definitive turning point for the marriage. It comes after the courts acquitted Dani Alves, establishing that there was no evidence to convict him of the accusation against him. Although the echo of public opinion is still present, the couple have decided to focus on their future and the family they're about to form.

This baby, wanted and much desired, arrives to solidify their reconciliation and open a period of serenity. Now, the big question that remains is when they'll decide to confirm their daughter's full name. Meanwhile, every post and every gesture is scrutinized, as everyone waits for the next clue that will reveal the couple's best-kept secret.