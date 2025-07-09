He won over Corberán in England, they want him at Mestalla: signing for Valencia

Valencia CF's planning for next season has already begun. Amid contract renewals, tight financial management, and loan deals that are difficult to extend, Carlos Corberán has pointed out a name emphatically from England.

It's not just any profile, but someone with a shared past at Huddersfield. The deal, which hasn't been finalized yet, promises to be one of the most talked about at Mestalla.

The Huddersfield connection: Corberán's starting point

Before arriving at Valencia, Carlos Corberán worked alongside Lewis John O’Brien during their time at Huddersfield Town. Later, when the English midfielder signed for Nottingham Forest in July 2022, the connection continued.

| Valencia CF, XCatalunya, Canva

His playing style fits: left-footed pivot, great range, and the ability to recover and distribute the ball. According to Transfermarkt, he has a contract until June 2026, which makes a transfer under favorable conditions easier for the Andalusian club.

Performance in Championship: numbers that support

During his loan at Swansea City, O’Brien was a regular starter from February. He played 16 matches and scored one goal, totaling 1,421 minutes. His chance creation rate (62%) and defensive actions (53%) position him as an engine in the British midfield. In addition, his average rating on Sofascore was 7.04, indicating consistent performance.

| XCatalunya, Canva, huddersfield town

Interest confirmed by Alan Nixon and other media

Renowned journalist Alan Nixon reported on Patreon that Corberán has specifically requested his signing. Media in England have echoed this, noting that Valencia is one of the teams competing for his services. It is even mentioned that other clubs are also tracking him, which could increase the competition.

Contract situation and possible formulas

O’Brien still has one more year with Nottingham Forest, which allows him to negotiate freely in June 2026. This context allows for several options: a loan with a purchase option or even a transfer at a reduced price. In addition, Forest has set his price at around £8M, although some club has offered from £5M.

What would his signing bring to Mestalla?

Corberán needs holding midfielders who guarantee balance without sacrificing ball progression. Lewis O’Brien fits that profile: a pure pivot, able to arrive from the second line and with strong physical work. His experience in the Championship and MLS adds versatility to handle the demands of two competitions.

Meanwhile, his arrival would fit the profile as a replacement for Enzo Barrenechea or Pepelu, providing internal competition. If he finally lands at Mestalla, the Che team would have greater squad depth.

Market rivalry and schedule of obstacles

Beyond Valencia, Swansea have expressed their desire to keep him and will compete for his signing. Likewise, other Championship teams are willing to bid. In addition, Wrexham have explored his signing, although with financial difficulties.

Money and the sporting project will be key. In Valencia, the arrival of a second-line midfielder is part of a medium-term plan, without the financial urgency of previous loans. In addition, Corberán already knows his character and tactical profile, which speeds up his adaptation.

A strategic signing aligned with Corberán's vision

Theory aligns with practice: a 26-year-old player, with a contract in 2026, experience in England, and with Corberán as technical validator. Only financial adjustments and overcoming the media pressure of competition for his signature remain.

If completed, his signing would send a clear message: Valencia is betting on functional reinforcements, recognized for their playing style and with the ability for immediate commitment. If Corberán manages to sign him, he will be adding to Mestalla a proven midfielder with room for growth in LaLiga.

We will have to closely follow Mestalla's next moves to see if the English midfielder finally crosses the English Channel.