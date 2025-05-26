Barça is angry with the Spanish national team, Hansi Flick trembles: 'The abuse...'

International summer drafts are often a double-edged sword for major European clubs. For teams like FC Barcelona, accustomed to contributing numerous players to the Spanish national team, these dates can become a headache due to the accumulation of minutes and the physical risk it poses for their youngest and most promising footballers.

A summer without rest for Barça's players

The season hasn't ended yet and the names of those who will feature in the final phase of the Nations League and the Under-21 European Championship are already taking shape. Barça, once again, is one of the most represented clubs on the lists of Luis de la Fuente and Santi Denia, contributing several of its talents to both the senior and under-21 squads. However, Fermín López's case stands out above all and has set off the alarm in the blaugrana environment.

The young midfielder, who already suffered last summer from an overload of minutes by joining both the senior national team and the under-23s, faces a new physical challenge: he will be the only player drafted for both tournaments this June. The Nations League kicks off on June 5, and just a few days later, the Under-21 European Championship will begin in Slovakia (from June 11 to 28), where he is also drafted.

This situation isn't new for Fermín, who already started last season missing seven matches due to a lack of rest and injuries resulting from that extra effort. It should be remembered that he was drafted with the senior team for the European Championship and also went to the Olympic Games afterward. He also reached the end in both tournaments, being crowned champion twice.

drafts and reactions: The Fermín case at the center of the debate

The senior national team's draft list for the Nations League includes as many as six Barça footballers: Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Fermín López himself. Meanwhile, the under-21s also include Gerard Martín and Pablo Torre, although Fermín's double presence is what has caused the most controversy.

On social media, the decision hasn't gone unnoticed. Journalist Víctor Lozano (@victorlozano73) hasn't hesitated to describe the accumulation of minutes to which Barça is exposed as "indecent," especially criticizing Fermín's case: "The abuse of the Spanish national team with Barça is indecent. Six players are going to the Nations League. But on top of that, they draft Fermín López for the Nations League and then with the under-21s for the European Championship from June 11 to 28. What is Fermín still doing with the under-21s?"

Dates, tournaments, and the calendar controversy

The final phase of the Nations League will be played between June 5 and 8, with Spain once again aiming to lift this international title after the 2023 triumph. Just three days after that final or the third-place match, the Under-21 European Championship will begin in Slovakia, from June 11 to 28. Fermín López, a key player for Santi Denia, is one of the Spanish squad's main bets for the youth championship.

The accumulation of minutes, the intensity of the matches, and the lack of a real preseason are factors that can negatively affect the player's performance next season. Fermín's situation recalls other recent precedents, such as Pedri's case in 2021, when he played both the European Championship and the Olympic Games.