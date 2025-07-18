Pablo Urdangarin's clapback at his Borbón cousins

This summer is marked by a curious decision within the royal circle: Pablo Urdangarin has decided to keep his distance from the traditional gatherings at Marivent Palace. Far from a confrontation, his choice apparently stems from his desire to preserve serenity and avoid any comparison with his cousins, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, as well as with his uncles, King Felipe and Letizia.

What's happening?, a well-considered absence

Pablo won't be in Mallorca if the king's daughters are there, but he does keep his bond with his grandmother, Queen Sofía, and with his mother, Infanta Cristina. Family sources indicate this, emphasizing that this isn't a distancing, but rather a well-considered stance removed from media noise. The aim is tranquility in a summer that's usually marked by dinners and events at Marivent.

The young man, surrounded by a discreet and respectful attitude, has chosen to stay on the Basque-French coast, as has been usual in other past summers. There, he has found space to enjoy time with his mother and siblings, far from the spotlight that usually focuses on the royal family's official gatherings.

Statements from the royal circle

No one close to Pablo interprets his absence as a hostile gesture. On the contrary, they highlight his consistency with a sober lifestyle, focused on sports and his studies, while staying away from unnecessary attention.

A journalist specializing in the royal family has recalled that Pablo has always acted with "discretion, seriousness, and a conviction to live his passion for handball," and that his current plan reinforces that image.

On social media, his decision not to coincide at Marivent has been commented on discreetly. There haven't been explosive statements, but rather messages that emphasize his commitment to family calm.

Pablo's public trajectory: between sports and a low profile

At just 24 years old, Pablo has preferred a life away from the spotlight. From his time in Germany to joining Barça's handball team and his life in Barcelona, where he studies and lives at La Masia, his profile remains that of "a normal young man," focused on his sports career and his university studies.

Although he stands out on TikTok, with videos exceeding 100,000 views, he doesn't seek notoriety. He practices a balance between his passion for sports, his studies, and a personal life removed from institutional rivalries.

Complicated relationships with uncles and cousins

Relationships in the Urdangarin-Borbón family aren't strictly linear. After his parents' separation, Pablo has strengthened ties with his mother and the emeritus queen, with whom he spends discreet summers. He has even handled with maturity the media situations linked to his father's legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the royal household acts with prudence. No official statement has been issued, nor has there been any public gesture of discomfort. Everything points, rather, to a calculated and respectful silence from both sides.