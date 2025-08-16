We enter Prince George's 8-bedroom mansion, grandson of King Charles III

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has taken a decisive step that marks a turning point in their private life. This news directly involves Prince George, King Charles III's eldest grandson. Although they are still keeping a low profile, the decision is full of symbolism and future projection.

This move is not accidental and responds to a search for stability and privacy that they had so desired in recent years. This is a commitment with which they are opening a new chapter in Windsor, in a setting full of memories and also hope. What has really happened for the heirs to the throne to take such an important step?

Prince William and Kate Middleton move to Forest Lodge

Since 2022, William and Kate have been living in Adelaide Cottage, a residence near Windsor that offered comfort and proximity to London. They experienced happy family moments there, but also painful episodes, such as Queen Elizabeth II's death just weeks after their move.

In 2024, the situation became even tougher when both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales publicly announced their cancer diagnoses. These years of adversity reinforced the need to find a place that would offer them stability and peace.

According to The Sun, the couple considers Forest Lodge as a "forever home". A house where they can raise George, Charlotte, and Louis away from media pressure. The move is scheduled for the end of this year, and it means leaving Adelaide Cottage behind to take a definitive step toward a more stable life.

The details of the new mansion where Prince George will live

Forest Lodge is an impressive eight-bedroom mansion, Grade II listed, with more than three centuries of history. Renovated in 2001 with an investment of £1.5 million, it combines tradition and modernity in every corner. Among its architectural gems are marble fireplaces, plaster cornices, and a spectacular vaulted ceiling in the main hall.

The façade, made of red brick and slate roof, keeps its classic character, while six chimneys crown the residence. Its nine large windows fill the main living rooms with natural light, creating a warm and elegant atmosphere. The estate also features stables, two garages, a pond, and even a tennis court.

The current works, privately funded, include renovation of roofs, floors, and windows, as well as adjustments to the internal layout. Kate has been seen choosing furniture to personalize the house, including a table for 24 diners intended for large family gatherings. Meanwhile, William will enjoy unique views of the Wembley arch from his bedroom on clear days.

Forest Lodge, the new refuge for Prince George and his siblings

The move to Forest Lodge not only symbolizes a change of residence, but also a new beginning for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The natural surroundings of Windsor Great Park offer the perfect space for George, Charlotte, and Louis to grow up in freedom, surrounded by nature and away from the pressures of London.

For Prince George it has special value: in the future, he will inherit this mansion, thus consolidating his role as King Charles III's eldest grandson and direct heir to the throne. Forest Lodge becomes a symbol of continuity, but also the intimate setting where he will forge his first memories as a future monarch.