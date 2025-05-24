Fermín's reference to his girlfriend that excites Barça fans

Barça's season has restored the pride of its fans. After moments of doubt, the team has resurged with strength, led by a generation of young players from La Masia who represent the essence of the club. One of the most outstanding has been Fermín López, a midfielder with grit, talent, and a commitment that captivates.

Fermín has been important not only on the field but also emotionally. His personal story, his humility, and his way of feeling the colors have made him a fan favorite. In every match, he is seen playing with passion, dedication, and a contagious smile.

Thanks to the confidence given to him by Hansi Flick, young Fermín has established himself as a key piece of Barça's future. Unlike other clubs that seek solutions elsewhere, Barça has bet on him, a boy who has it all: technique, character, and a culé soul.

A committed player on and off the field

The Andalusian player has starred in great performances this season, standing out in important matches and showing that he doesn't falter when wearing the first team's jersey. He is not just a promise; he is already present, and at just 20 years old, he already has the respect of the locker room and the fans.

But beyond his sports performance, Fermín has also captured attention for his more intimate and personal side. His relationship with Berta Gallardo has become well-known and endearing to followers. Both have appeared at club events, and their complicity is evident.

Fermín and Berta do not hide their affection. Their connection goes beyond the superficial, and they have managed to combine love and soccer in a very special way. Proof of this is the prominence Berta has had even in decisions of the footballer that, at first glance, seem strictly sports-related.

The number that hides a love story

In a recent Q&A session on social media, Fermín answered some curiosities from his fans. He said he wants to travel to Mexico, that his favorite series is Prison Break, and that he dreams of seeing a Barça teammate win the Ballon d'Or. Each answer made him more relatable.

However, there was one question in particular that caught everyone's attention: "Fermín, why do you wear number 16 on your jersey?" A seemingly technical question, but the player answered with a phrase that sparked tenderness on social media.

And the number 16, which has been uncommon among the club's great figures except for Sergio Busquets during his early days, was not chosen for tradition or football superstition. What Fermín answered left everyone with a smile on their face.

The reason behind the number 16: Berta

Fermín confessed that his number has nothing to do with former idols or marketing strategies. He simply said: "It's my girlfriend's favorite number." Thus, with total naturalness, he explained that 16 represents Berta Gallardo and that every time he wears it on his back, he thinks of her.

With that gesture, the player has united his two great passions: Barça and love. In every dribble, in every goal, in every celebration, he not only plays for the colors he loves but also for the person who accompanies him in his life. Fermín has shown that one can be competitive, professional, and at the same time deeply human.

Because sometimes, the heart also chooses the number you wear on your back. And in his case, that number is 16. For Berta.