Toni Clapés breaks his silence and Andreu Buenafuente is exposed

In the Catalan media landscape, where alliances and rivalries set the pace of the industry, a recent confession has shaken the foundations of entertainment. Toni Clapés, an iconic voice of Catalan radio, has broken his usual discretion to reveal details about his estrangement from Andreu Buenafuente, a central figure in television comedy.

His statements not only shed light on a deteriorated personal relationship, but also expose the power dynamics operating behind the scenes in Catalonia's media.

a relationship of many years

During an interview on the "Noms propis" show on La 2, Clapés addressed his relationship with Buenafuente head-on. He recalled their shared beginnings at "El Terrat" of SER-Catalunya, a period he described as exciting. However, the harmony was broken when Clapés decided to take a turn in his career, choosing to host on television instead of continuing as a scriptwriter, a decision that, according to him, was not well received by Buenafuente.

"I wanted to do what he did, host a late night show," Clapés confessed, noting that his professional choice was interpreted as a betrayal by his former colleague. Despite attempts at reconciliation, including a message from Buenafuente during Clapés's recovery from cancer, efforts to restore the relationship did not succeed. "These are petty situations," Clapés lamented, referring to Buenafuente's refusal to have coffee to clear up their differences.

clapés's recurring criticism of the media system

Clapés also criticized the Catalan media system, comparing it to a mafia structure where "media families" dominate job opportunities. "Catalonia is like Sicily, media families kill each other," he stated, denouncing that the lack of alignment with certain production companies can mean professional ostracism.

Currently, Clapés feels supported at RAC1, where he enjoys independence and respect for his working style. "I'm at RAC1 where they let me work independently and my way of doing things is respected," he said, highlighting the difference from other professional experiences.

we don't know Andreu Buenafuente's opinion

So far, Andreu Buenafuente hasn't made any public comments about Clapés's statements. However, in previous interviews, Buenafuente has mentioned that professional separations are a natural part of growth and that it's important to keep honest relationships, even if paths diverge.

This episode shows the difficulties of professional relationships in the entertainment world and how individual decisions can have lasting repercussions. Clapés's candor in addressing these issues could open a broader debate about power dynamics in Catalan media and the need for more inclusive and equitable structures.

Everyone is asking the same question. Is it possible to mend the relationship between Andreu Buenafuente and Toni Clapés?