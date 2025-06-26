Pere Escobar retires: the most curious anecdote from a TV3 legend

Pere Escobar, a historic figure at TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, is having an emotional retirement marked by a curious story. Those who have followed his career know that he is more than a journalist: he is a role model who has managed to combine approachability, rigor, and naturalness. Now, after a long career in front of cameras and microphones, he is retiring... but not before leaving us with an anecdote that has brought smiles.

An anecdote that his friends and colleagues will always remember

The most talked-about story is not about his career... but about a situation that seemed almost scripted. According to what he has shared in close circles, during his last day in the studio he was unexpectedly called to present a sports news program, while his team, aware of the moment, was preparing a small tribute for him.

It was then that, without a script and in front of cameras, he delivered a spontaneous line about the pride of watching his sons grow up with an identity deeply rooted in our country. A simple twist, but full of emotion and authenticity. He has five sons. All men: Pau, Pere, Arnau, Roger, and Guillem.

| TV3, max-kegfire

Statements from Televisió de Catalunya

In a brief statement, TV3 thanked Escobar for his career, highlighting his role leading sports and his rapport with the audience. Meanwhile, colleagues like Toni Cruanyes have dedicated affectionate messages to him that refer to his human and professional values.

On social media, Twitter users have expressed their emotion. Some recalled his naturalness when presenting women's soccer broadcasts; others, his rapport with young figures at the network. The atmosphere in the Catalan media community has been unanimous: few journalists say goodbye without a tear.

A professional career that leaves a mark

From the beginning, Escobar covered sporting events, becoming involved with major television companies. He reached the top position in the sports department at TV3, participated in debates such as En camp contrari, and hosted the magazine En directe. At Catalunya Ràdio, his voice was heard in flagship programs like El club de la mitjanit, broadcasting sporting events and participating naturally in talk shows.

| TV3

His role was key in the normalization of women's soccer, a topic he promoted with passion and respect. In addition, his most personal side was reflected in raising his five sons, whom he often speaks about with admiration and pride. Not long ago, he went through a divorce process that he overcame with discretion and maturity, keeping his public image away from controversy.

A farewell with identity and roots

Perhaps the most festive detail of his farewell is that he chose to celebrate his cultural roots. By mentioning those Catalan names of his sons, Escobar claims not only his family, but also the collective identity of our country. That naturalness has sparked a wave of sympathy on social media: his humility shines brighter than any headline.