Queen Letizia in shock: Telma Ortiz's attack on Leonor de Borbón

Discretion has always been the hallmark of Telma Ortiz, sister of Queen Letizia. However, in a recent public appearance, she surprised everyone by breaking her usual silence to talk about her nieces, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. This gesture has caused a notable stir in circles close to the Royal House, especially given the timing.

An unexpected statement that hasn't pleased the Royal House at all

During an event at Real Casino de Madrid, Telma Ortiz was approached by journalists who asked her about Princess Leonor, who has recently been in the media spotlight due to her participation on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. With a smile, Telma replied: "Of course I'm proud... like of all my nieces."

This response, although brief, has been interpreted by some as a way to avoid showing favoritism, thus maintaining the neutrality that characterizes Telma in family matters.

Reactions to Telma Ortiz's words

Telma Ortiz's statement comes at a time when Princess Leonor has been under public scrutiny due to her military training and participation in official activities. The press has closely followed her every step, and any comment related to her takes on significant relevance.

Queen Letizia's reaction to her sister's words hasn't been public, but sources close to the Royal House suggest that the queen values discretion and family support during these times of media exposure for her daughters.

Support or family tensions?

While Telma's response can be interpreted as a gesture of support for her nieces, it has also sparked speculation about possible family tensions. Some analysts believe that the lack of a direct affirmation toward Leonor could reflect differences of opinion on public exposure and the privileges associated with the princess's position.

However, without additional statements from Telma or other family members, these interpretations remain in the realm of speculation.

What will happen from now on?

Telma Ortiz's recent statement about her nieces has reignited interest in the internal dynamics of the Spanish royal family. Although her words were measured and diplomatic, they have been enough to generate debate and analysis in the media and among the public. The controversy is served, and the family turmoil is just beginning.