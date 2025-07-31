Prince Albert leaves Monaco on edge with his latest message: 'I've done it'

Monaco shines like a jewel, both because of its elegance and the large sums of money that circulate there. However, not even the most polished shine can hide the cracks that are becoming more visible every day around Albert of Monaco. Although luxury, protocol, and discretion have been the hallmark of the Grimaldi house, they haven't been immune.

Twenty years after his ascension to the throne, Prince Albert II has made a confession that has surprised everyone. The gesture is solemn and the moment is very special. By his side is Charlene's support and the constant company of his sisters and nephews, who know well that the prince needs them.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Albert: words from honesty

The Principality of Monaco was included in June, by the European Commission, on the list of territories with a high risk of money laundering. For a state whose reputation depends on its banking discretion, the blow is enormous. The transparency promised by the prince is now clouded by confusing files and funds that are impossible to trace.

Opaque accounts have been part of the Monegasque scene for decades. But in the era of global control, that veil is starting to fall. Alberto's message, no matter how moving, is no longer enough to dispel the doubts.

"Everything I've done, whether on the international stage, in the solitude of my office, or on distant seas." "I've done it for you." But the big question arises: whom is Albert of Monaco addressing?

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Palmero, notebooks and betrayals

In this context of tensions, the name Claude Palmero echoes uncomfortably. He was the manager of the family fortune for years, until his dismissal in 2023 for alleged irregularities. Before leaving, he left personal writings with compromising details that are now fueling an unprecedented legal battle.

The so-called "Palmero notebooks" record expenses, whims, and financial decisions of the Grimaldi family. More than simple notes, they read like a chronicle of unfiltered luxury. The case has put the prince under a legal, media, and social magnifying glass.

To this are added political turbulences: Philippe Mettoux, recently appointed prime minister, resigned before taking office. He claimed the existence of "negative forces" and "archaic practices." Apparently, in Monaco names aren't needed, everyone understands whom he means.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Between public and private

The prince's life has been marked by balances that are difficult to keep. Two children out of wedlock, a wife who has been away for months, and a love that has never been clear or convincing. Charlene, the so-called "sad princess," made headlines in 2021 for a long absence in South Africa; officially it was for health reasons, but rumors tell another story.

Since his arrival to the throne, Albert has promoted ecological causes, has modernized the institutional image, and has been an active speaker at international forums. But his efforts to build a narrative of ethical leadership are overshadowed by recent events.

Twenty years later, the prince remains firm on his throne, surrounded by symbols of power and vigilance. But public trust is more fragile than ever. In a country that sells itself as an exclusive paradise, the truth remains the scarcest commodity.