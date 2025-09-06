It's official: Meghan Markle reveals what's happening with her daughter, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has confirmed what many were wondering about her young daughter, Princess Lilibet. The duchess assures that the girl is well, calm, and happy with her family. However, she has also wanted to emphasize that she will do everything possible to protect her anonymity.

The news has had a strong impact because the little girl no longer has the official protection of the British royal house. The change has caused concern among Sussex followers. Nevertheless, Meghan has reiterated that neither she nor Harry will let their guard down regarding their children's security.

Prince Harry's wife knows that her children's lives won't be easy. Growing up in the United States and far from the British royal family brings new challenges. That's why she insists that she wants a different childhood for them, away from media noise.

Meghan Markle moved her followers again by sharing an intimate gesture from her husband. Prince Harry had a very special detail with her and with Lilibet. The moment coincided with the premiere of the second season of their desired docuseries.

Images of princess Lilibet

In a home video, Meghan showed her daughter discovering a surprise in their kitchen. It was a black-and-white photograph featuring the duchess with her dog Guy. The image was framed and decorated with a large white bow.

The duchess posted the moment with a simple but emotional message. She wrote: "My husband's morning surprise." Her followers reacted enthusiastically, highlighting the affection and unity reflected in the gesture.

The detail chosen by Harry has a strong symbolic value. It not only coincided with the launch of the docuseries, but also with International Dog Day. For Meghan, it was a memory full of tenderness, since Guy has always been very important in her life.

The video showed how Lilibet approached the photograph and kissed it innocently. It was a gesture that moved everyone because it proved that the girl already understands how special Guy was to her mother. The scene reflects the warmth of the family environment in which the little girl is growing up.

The gesture also reaffirms Meghan's intention to show Lilibet as a normal girl. Although she is a princess, her mother wants her to live as simple a life as possible. To achieve this, she strives to offer her a home where privacy prevails.

Harry and Meghan know that media attention will always surround them. Even so, the couple chooses to control what they show and what they keep for themselves. This video is an example of that strategy: an intimate moment, but full of symbolism.

The story confirms that Meghan is willing to protect her daughter above all else. She wants Lilibet to grow up with love, security, and anonymity, even though she is a princess. That will be the path that will keep marking the future of the Sussex family.