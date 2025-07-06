News in Prince George's life

The spotlight is once again on the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. In recent days, there has been a stir among the British press and social media over a crucial decision in Prince George's life. This is something that will mark a turning point in his education and his path to the throne.

Will George go to Eton or stay in primary education?

Just a week ago, there was speculation that Prince George might change schools to adapt to the demands of his future institutional role. According to various international media outlets, including The Mail on Sunday, Kate Middleton and Prince William have considered alternatives such as Marlborough College—the Princess of Wales's former school—and Eton College—his father's alma mater. In the end, everything indicates that they've chosen Eton, a tradition that delights King Charles III and aligns with his paternal heritage.

When and why the news is announced early

Although there hasn't been any official communication from Kensington Palace, the information has come from internal sources, confirming that the change will take effect in the fall of 2026, when George turns 13 years old. Insiders say the decision has caused a certain "smugness" at Eton, as they're aware they're about to welcome a student who, as of today, is already a reference in the future royalty.

Eton College represents a demanding academic approach and the next ideal environment for the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Its proximity to Adelaide Cottage, the family residence in Windsor, was undoubtedly a key factor. In addition, the tradition of previous kings educated there adds strength to the choice. The prestigious institution has a solid educational plan and a disciplined environment that fits with the preparation of the future monarch.

The last time in primary? The definitive step

So far, George has studied at Lambrook School alongside his siblings Charlotte and Louis. In September, he will complete his last year there, just before taking the big leap. According to media outlets like Tyla, this will be the "last stop of his primary stage," given his upcoming entry into secondary school and the final decision about the next school.

Royal reaction and media impact

The news has caused diverse reactions: from royal enthusiasm at Eton to excited comments from Charles III, who proudly sees his grandson following in his footsteps. Royal experts like Jennie Bond point out that the pressure on George is already starting to show: "the reality of his destiny has begun to sink in."

On social media, the anticipation is remarkable. Followers of the official Palace highlight that this measure strengthens the institutional projection of the young heir. It is also a clear message of continuity and responsibility, at a time when George is earning public admiration for his mature attitude.

Ultimately, Prince George's educational future is charting his first major step toward the role that awaits him. A move to Eton in the fall of 2026 marks a strategic decision rooted in royal tradition, demanding education, and the careful plan prepared by his parents. This is a move that combines heritage, family proximity, and the demand to shape the next king of England.