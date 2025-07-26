Neither Barça nor Girona: Oriol Romeu's possible destination in La Liga

On the verge of a new season, FC Barcelona is already training under Hansi Flick's orders. The club is preparing a tour of Asia with stops in Kobe, Seoul, and Daegu. The squad list for this preseason is generating anticipation, not only because of the young talents who could earn a spot, but also because of the absences that will reveal the final discards.

In this context, one of the names that raises the most questions is that of the experienced midfielder born in Ulldecona. Oriol Romeu, who has a contract until June 30, 2026, seems to have his days numbered as a Barça player.

The German coach doesn't count on him for the new campaign, a decision that appears definitive after a year of ups and downs. The sporting management is working on an amicable exit, although not without difficulties, since there is still a year left on the contract that both parties must negotiate.

| YouTube, F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The situation is reminiscent of last summer, when the player was included in the Barça expedition to the United States only to be discarded a few days later. That time he ended up on loan at Girona FC, where he gained minutes and prominence with 31 matches played between LaLiga and Champions, although he didn't fully recover his best form. In total, he accumulated 1,805 minutes in the 2024/25 season, with seven yellow cards and no goals.

Girona don't rule him out, but he's not a priority

His last stint at Montilivi left a good impression, especially because of his quiet leadership and tactical knowledge. Míchel has always valued his contribution in the engine room, where Romeu showed himself as a profile of balance and authority. However, from Girona's sporting management, they've made it clear that signing him isn't a priority in this market. Only if he obtains a letter of freedom and accepts a significant salary reduction would they consider his return.

The scenario, therefore, forces the footballer to explore alternatives. His experience and background in the Premier League with Southampton make him a sought-after profile for clubs looking to strengthen the midfield. The possibility of competing again in LaLiga, but away from both Barça and Girona, is starting to take shape.

| YouTube, Wikipedia, XCatalunya

Exit conditions and profile sought in the market

The main problem for his signing isn't his performance, but the salary he receives, which is high for many clubs with tighter budgets. If he manages to part ways with Barça for free and accept a salary reduction, his name will gain traction in more than one mid-table project.

Valencia join the race to sign the midfielder

One of the teams that has shown the most interest recently is Valencia CF, who are looking for a reliable replacement for Enzo Barrenechea, recently transferred to Benfica. Romeu already knows the Mestalla club, after playing there in the 2013/14 season on loan from Chelsea.

His profile would fit Rubén Baraja's idea, who needs experience and muscle to strengthen a young squad with defensive shortcomings in midfield. The fact that he could arrive as a free agent facilitates talks, although the Mestalla club is also keeping an eye on developments in other markets.

The immediate future of the 33-year-old footballer will be decided in the coming days. His exclusion from Barça's Asian tour will be the trigger for his departure, with a termination that both parties hope to agree on without conflict. Those close to him assure that his priority is to keep competing in a top-level league, and everything suggests that he won't take long to finalize his next destination.