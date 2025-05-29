Gerard Romero's most emotional post for his wife's birthday

Last weekend, Gerard Romero, a renowned sports journalist and streamer, surprised his followers with an emotional post on Instagram to congratulate his wife, Lisbeth Cid, on her 32nd birthday. The couple, who recently welcomed their first daughter, Carolina, shared an intimate moment that has touched the hearts of many.

A message full of love and tenderness

On his Instagram account, Gerard posted a family photograph accompanied by the message: "Today Carolina, mommy's birthday... @lisbethcid congratulations". The image shows the couple with their daughter, reflecting the happiness they are experiencing in this new stage as parents.

Lisbeth also shared images of the celebration with her husband on her social media, including one where she is holding Carolina in front of a birthday cake, with the message: "The best gift." These posts have caused a wave of positive comments and congratulations from their followers.

| Instagram

Carolina's arrival and its impact on the family

Carolina was born on March 18, 2025, one day before Father's Day, becoming the center of attention and joy for Gerard and Lisbeth. Since then, the couple has shared several moments of their family life on social media, showing their daughter's development and how she has transformed their lives.

Gerard has expressed on several occasions the admiration he feels for Lisbeth and the effort that motherhood entails. In a previous post, he mentioned: "Carolina's arrival has awakened me to the reality of the strength that all women have. That effort of 9 months carrying the child..." These words reflect the deep respect and love he feels for his wife.

A couple who shares their happiness with the world

Gerard Romero and Lisbeth Cid not only share their personal lives, but also professional projects. Both are presidents of "Jijantes FC", a team that is part of Kings League, a 7-a-side football competition created by Gerard Piqué. Their collaboration in this project demonstrates the strong connection and complicity that exists between them.

The recent celebration of Lisbeth's birthday has been yet another example of the unity and happiness that characterize this family. Their followers have witnessed their evolution as a couple and now as parents, accompanying them every step of the way. With each post, Gerard and Lisbeth share not only special moments, but also values of love, respect, and family, inspiring many of their followers.

What new adventures will the future hold for this couple? Only time will tell, but what is certain is that they will continue sharing their happiness with all those who follow and admire them.