Letizia Ortiz's security detail explodes: her turbulent private life comes to light

For years, there has been speculation about a real distancing between the Kings of Spain. Although the relationships were never officially confirmed, some recent episodes would confirm it. This is the case with the constant clashes with her security detail. These disagreements are pushing the security staff of the Casa Real to the limit.

Growing unrest among Letizia's security detail

Internal sources close to the queen have conveyed their discontent to the Ministry of the Interior. According to these voices, the agents responsible for her security are being used in activities unrelated to their official duties. The examples would include witnessing the queen's private meetings with an alleged lover in an apartment abroad.

This conflict is not new. The security detail argues that their job is to protect the monarch, not to cover up episodes from her personal life. They point out that, despite knowing dates, venues, and people involved, they are not authorized to intervene or report, which leaves them trapped between professional duty and institutional interests.

The resignation of the "right hand" as a sign of strain

In June, María Dolores Ocaña, Doña Letizia's private secretary, announced her departure for personal reasons. Many analysts believe that this departure is a response to tensions surrounding the queen's private life.

Appointed in April 2024, Ocaña broke a historic ceiling, becoming the first civilian woman to lead the Queen's private team. Although Zarzuela justified her resignation for personal reasons, some sources point to a clash of values after a lifestyle was detected that was not compatible with the rigor her role required.

This distancing carries more weight as it coincides with the episode involving the security detail. If the secretary left because she did not share certain decisions, now the security detail is highlighting an internal crisis directly linked to the queen's private situations.

Official reactions and echo on social media

Casa Real keeps a careful silence. They assure that Ocaña is leaving her position for family reasons unrelated to Letizia's public life. The Ministry has not confirmed the unrest among her security detail either, although internal sources have brought the matter to the attention of the leadership.

On social media, outrage mixes with curiosity. A user on X commented: "If her security detail knows so much, why don't they act? It's an institutional problem." Another said: "This isn't just a romance, it's a scandal for the monarchy."

Historical context: from Juan Carlos to Felipe and Letizia

This is not the first time royal staff have been involved. Back in the days of Juan Carlos I there were similar situations, although with a different scope. Now, with the renewal of the monarchy, Letizia's staff seem less willing to take on duties that go beyond professional boundaries.

The polarization between protocol duty and jocular loyalty has reached a breaking point. It remains to be seen whether Casa Real will strengthen their internal protocols or choose to preserve discretion at all costs.

What could happen now?

Letizia will have to restructure her close circle. The search for a replacement for Ocaña is already underway, but attention is now also focused on strengthening the security detail. It is likely that the criteria for filling positions and duties will be reviewed. If no measures are taken, the reputational strain could extend beyond Zarzuela.

Given this scenario, the questions are clear. Could this internal crisis become an opportunity to modernize Casa Real, or will it become another episode of strain for the Spanish monarchy?

In recent months, the queen has lost two key allies: her secretary and part of her security detail. The coincidence is not accidental. The institution is facing a crisis of trust and duties that surround it. Time and internal decisions will determine whether this shake-up becomes real change or simply another silenced scandal.