King Felipe, deeply worried: his father, Juan Carlos, won't forgive him and is going to take revenge

The tension between King Felipe VI and his father, Juan Carlos I has come back to life with an unexpected announcement. The emeritus, after years of silence, seems determined to speak out and confront the narrative that Felipe has built. This decision has put the palace environment on high alert.

Physical distance has never been enough for their relationship to cool off completely. Although Juan Carlos has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2020, his public figure remains relevant. Now, what seemed like a definitive retirement could turn into an inevitable symbolic confrontation.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The tension that had been simmering for years

During his time in exile, Juan Carlos set up a discreet life away from the media spotlight. King Felipe, meanwhile, has built an image based on institutional transparency. Even so, numerous unsolved episodes have continued to put tension on their family bond.

Sources close to the family indicate that personal resentment has grown over the years. The emeritus feels that his legacy has been minimized by the new generation. The anxiety at Zarzuela comes from that imbalance between two irreconcilable narratives.

| Planeta de libros

The ambitious return of the emeritus through his memoirs

King Felipe is deeply concerned, since his father, Juan Carlos, keeps resentments that seem difficult to overcome and would be willing to take revenge. The king believes that his father hasn't forgiven him for certain things and plans to get back at him through his memoirs.

The memoir, titled Reconciliation, promises to tell Juan Carlos's personal version without holding anything back. The emeritus plans to accompany it with a foundation in Abu Dhabi to protect his inheritance and legacy. This double move has been interpreted as a public and direct statement toward his son.

The chosen publication date, November 12, 2025, coincides with the 50th anniversary of his proclamation as king. This coincidence has been read as a strategy to take away symbolic shine from Felipe's institutional celebrations. The gesture has raised the level of alarm in the royal environment.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

A possible institutional clash that raises concerns

The Royal Household fears that the book could provoke more than personal revelations. Some specialists already mention the possibility of a "covert regency." There is even speculation about a silent abdication if the media impact gets out of control.

The leaked content would include direct criticism of Felipe and reflections on the Transition. It also addresses sensitive topics such as the control of the national historical narrative. All of this could further strain the fragile institutional stability.

The announcement of Juan Carlos's memoirs has intensified the tension, putting the relationship between father and son in check. The uncertainty is growing, since the content of these revelations could change the political and personal landscape of the Spanish monarchy.

Meanwhile, Felipe VI faces a future full of challenges, trying to keep stability and the institutional image. The publication of the memoirs promises not only to reveal secrets, but also to mark a turning point in the recent history of the Crown.