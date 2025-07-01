Helena Garcia Melero meets two twins who speak 26 languages: her reaction

Helena García Melero experienced one of those television moments that, without looking for it, become trending topics. This Friday, on the set of Tot es mou, the host was left speechless when she met brothers Matthew and Michael Youlden, two young Britons who speak 26 languages and who shared live how they learned Catalan.

For years, the Catalan journalist has been building trust with her audience through her approachable and professional style. This time she couldn't hide her amazement. "Let's see, how can this be? Are you normal? Incredible," she exclaimed, laughing and admiring. The audience witnessed how Melero surrendered to the unprecedented talent of these twins, known on social media as the "Superpolyglotbros."

the surprising interview and its origin on social media

The news first broke on social media and on blogs dedicated to television. The Youldens, who live in the United Kingdom, said that since they were 8 years old, they have traveled and learned the local language, something that started during their vacations in Greece or Lanzarote. On Twitter and TikTok, their story has gone viral and they've received many congratulations.

| TV3, XCatalunya

On Tot es mou, a current affairs program that covers social and cultural topics, the brothers spoke Catalan, Basque, Turkish, Greek, German, Irish... fluently, completing a list of 26 languages, even including a language they invented between them: "umeri."

Helena took the opportunity to emphasize that they spoke Catalan with an impeccable accent and asked for applause for their sensitivity and effort to learn a language like ours.

"catalan matters too": statements that move

Matthew and Michael highlighted in the interview that their home is multilingual: although they speak English at home, they recognize the importance of valuing minority languages. "For us, the case of Catalan is very important. People always say that English is very important, for business, but Catalan matters too," they confessed.

it's clear that everyone can learn catalan

The meeting between Helena and the Superpolyglotbros holds several lessons. First, that learning languages from childhood opens doors by learning and respecting others. Second, that languages like Catalan can (and should) continue to be present.

Images that are a harsh blow to all those who have lived in Catalonia for fifty years and can't even say good morning.