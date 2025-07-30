Germany takes another step and reveals the truth about Charlotte, Prince William's daughter

Over this past weekend, the new generations of European royalty have made their presence strongly felt and have left their mark. Their gestures, attitudes, and the way they present themselves to the media are a sign. Everything about them is a preview of what can be expected for the future of the monarchy.

One of these figures is Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom. As she grows up, she is observed to analyze her poise, her style, and her ability to connect. Any detail about the princess becomes international news. This time, she has made headlines for her behavior.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The unexpected complicity that captivated the media

The final of the 2025 Women's Euro Cup was not only a sporting event. It also became the perfect backdrop for a revealing encounter. The first public greeting between Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom.

It was a handshake that, as highlighted by the German press, sparked much discussion. According to the German outlet Bunte, the scene was cover-worthy. Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, formally greeted Leonor with a handshake, a gesture that was met with a "radiant" smile from the Spanish heiress.

More than just protocol, what was seen was harmony and warmth between the two. Even visually, there was a connection that did not go unnoticed: both wore similar tones, as if they had coordinated. For Bunte, it was the perfect image of unity and elegance among royal houses that showed cordiality.

| Casa Real

Sports, fashion, and youth diplomacy in a single setting

The atmosphere in the Swiss stadium was intense. From the stands, Princess Charlotte, a great sports enthusiast, experienced the match with excitement. French media pointed out that "she covered her face with her hands" after the Spanish goal, but she did not lose her composure.

Meanwhile, Leonor and Sofía celebrated that first goal with applause and a positive attitude that did not change even with the defeat. According to Point de Vue, "they enjoyed every second" of the match, making it clear that their role was not only institutional but also close to the public sentiment.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

There was not only cordiality on the field. On Instagram, Prince William shared a photo with the princesses and a friendly message: "May the best team win, @casareal.es!" A simple phrase that symbolizes the tone of respect and camaraderie among the royal families.

Clearly, with the gestures observed this Sunday, the young generation of royals is beginning to build their own bonds, far from old tensions. Although Charlotte is still very young, media outlets like Paris Match already see her as a strong figure. "She couldn't contain her joy" upon seeing England win, they stated.