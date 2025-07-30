Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
A girl with a decorated headband in her hair and a surprised emoji in the corner of the image.
The German press reveals everything that happened with Princess Charlotte | Europa Press
People

Germany takes another step and reveals the truth about Charlotte, Prince William's daughter

Charlotte surprises everyone with her attitude and Germany doesn't overlook the detail that changes public perception

Image of the XCatalunya editorial team
by XCatalunya

Over this past weekend, the new generations of European royalty have made their presence strongly felt and have left their mark. Their gestures, attitudes, and the way they present themselves to the media are a sign. Everything about them is a preview of what can be expected for the future of the monarchy.

One of these figures is Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom. As she grows up, she is observed to analyze her poise, her style, and her ability to connect. Any detail about the princess becomes international news. This time, she has made headlines for her behavior.

Long-haired blonde girl smiling while standing in a blue polka dot dress and a light sweater
Princess Charlotte at the Women's Euro Cup | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The unexpected complicity that captivated the media

The final of the 2025 Women's Euro Cup was not only a sporting event. It also became the perfect backdrop for a revealing encounter. The first public greeting between Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom.

It was a handshake that, as highlighted by the German press, sparked much discussion. According to the German outlet Bunte, the scene was cover-worthy. Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, formally greeted Leonor with a handshake, a gesture that was met with a "radiant" smile from the Spanish heiress.

More than just protocol, what was seen was harmony and warmth between the two. Even visually, there was a connection that did not go unnoticed: both wore similar tones, as if they had coordinated. For Bunte, it was the perfect image of unity and elegance among royal houses that showed cordiality.

A man in a suit greets a girl while two young people smile and watch the scene in a formal setting with several people in the background.
The gesture between Princess Charlotte and Princess Leonor of Spain that didn't go unnoticed | Casa Real

Sports, fashion, and youth diplomacy in a single setting

The atmosphere in the Swiss stadium was intense. From the stands, Princess Charlotte, a great sports enthusiast, experienced the match with excitement. French media pointed out that "she covered her face with her hands" after the Spanish goal, but she did not lose her composure.

Meanwhile, Leonor and Sofía celebrated that first goal with applause and a positive attitude that did not change even with the defeat. According to Point de Vue, "they enjoyed every second" of the match, making it clear that their role was not only institutional but also close to the public sentiment.

Four people pose smiling in front of a blue background with the UEFA Women's Euro logo.
Prince William shared a clear message of cordiality in his story | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

There was not only cordiality on the field. On Instagram, Prince William shared a photo with the princesses and a friendly message: "May the best team win, @casareal.es!" A simple phrase that symbolizes the tone of respect and camaraderie among the royal families.

Clearly, with the gestures observed this Sunday, the young generation of royals is beginning to build their own bonds, far from old tensions. Although Charlotte is still very young, media outlets like Paris Match already see her as a strong figure. "She couldn't contain her joy" upon seeing England win, they stated.

