Prince William stirs up trouble on Twitter... and social media erupt

Sometimes, even the strictest royal houses can make mistakes that end up circling the globe in a matter of minutes. That's what happened with Prince William and the communications team at Kensington Palace. A small oversight on Twitter sparked a stir on social media.

A viral mistake on a solemn day

Everything happened during the twentieth anniversary of the July 7, 2005 attacks, a day marked by respect and remembrance in the United Kingdom. The official Kensington Royal account shared a tribute message to the victims of those terrible attacks. The post was also accompanied by a photo of William during the commemorative event in Hyde Park.

The problem was that, along with the solemn tribute, an inappropriate element slipped in: the phrase "Con copia," typical of internal drafts used for reviews and notes among editors. What might have gone unnoticed on any other account was quickly detected on the Royal Family's account.

| Canva Pro, XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web.

Soon after, the Kensington Royal account deleted the message and published the correct text, without the addendum. Now it was also accompanied by a video showing Prince William during the ceremony.

Royal protocol and digital virality

However, the speed of social media worked against the prince's team. In a matter of minutes, the screenshot with the mistake multiplied on Twitter, Instagram, and even in WhatsApp groups. Ironic comments and jokes quickly appeared, especially those questioning the heir's leadership.

This small slip has caused some discomfort within the British Royal Family, known for their scrupulous control of protocol and image, especially on such sensitive dates. Although the mistake was quickly corrected and the focus returned to the tribute, the anecdote has become linked to Prince William's image.

A tribute marked by emotion and unity

Beyond the media commotion, Prince William led the event at Hyde Park with the sobriety that characterizes the Royal Family. Survivors, relatives, and official representatives gathered to pay tribute to the 52 fatalities and the hundreds of injured from the 2005 London attacks.

William's gesture with some flowers was one of the most moving moments of a day marked by respect and unity in the face of tragedy.

| XCatalunya, redes

The ceremony included a religious service and a private reception where collective memory and mutual support once again took center stage. Although the Twitter mistake ended up becoming the topic of conversation on social media, the truth is that the day served to remind everyone of the importance of solidarity.