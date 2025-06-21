Prince William's move exposes the Bourbons

In an unexpected move, Prince William burst into the international media spotlight on May 23, 2025, by debuting as the host of the docuseries Guardians. His goal: to showcase the work of rangers who risk their lives every day to protect our planet. This decision marks a clear contrast with the discreet, almost invisible attitude that the Borbón family in Spain keeps.

While the British heir chooses to lead a global cause, the Borbóns opt for an institutional and low-profile approach. What is behind this change in strategy, and what can Spanish royals learn from it?

what happened?

The premiere of Guardians on BBC Earth combined influence and social content. The series, consisting of six weekly episodes, begins with the story of Modiki Claver, a ranger in the Central African Republic who protects elephants after leaving the ranks of poaching. The production travels to places as diverse as the Himalayas, Mexico, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and indigenous lands in Brazil.

| Casa Real

William doesn't just narrate: he also produces and narrates the series' developments. In statements collected by The Guardian, he explained that protecting nature has become "one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet," and he warned of the sacrifice this means for many guardians of biodiversity.

Speaking on a panel with host Michaela Strachan, the Prince emphasized that between 2012 and 2022, approximately 1,400 rangers died, and he stressed the urgency of making their work visible through a series accessible on YouTube and social media.

statements from William himself

This project stems from his environmental commitment with United for Wildlife, the foundation he founded in 2013. In 2024, that organization launched a five-year initiative to provide insurance coverage to 10,000 African rangers (10,000) under the umbrella of its Nature Protectors program.

| @CasaReal, XCatalunya, Izquierda Unida

William acknowledged that his inspiration comes from pioneers like Sir David Attenborough, with whom he shares the ambition to bring stories from remote places in the world to the public. He added that he hopes Guardians achieves the "same effect" as Attenborough's iconic documentaries: to inspire admiration and environmental commitment.

The reception was positive, especially in the United Kingdom, where polls published by YouGov rank William as the most highly regarded member of the British monarchy, with 75% support, while his brother Harry barely reaches 27%. In the US, he is not far behind: YouGov & The Times give him an approval rating of 63% (63%), 7 points higher than Harry's.

comparison with the Borbóns: the contrast in style

While William uses television and social media to lead messages with global impact, the Borbóns keep a sober and traditional profile in Spain. The activities of the Royal House focus on institutional events and official visits, but without leading more human campaigns or those with greater public interest.