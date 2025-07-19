Irene Urdangarin's disaster: Juan Carlos I's move doesn't work out for him

Irene Urdangarin, granddaughter of Juan Carlos I and tenth in the line of succession, has lived under constant scrutiny since her childhood. Born in 2005, her life has been marked by the family scandal linked to the Nóos case and by her parents' decision to keep her away from the media spotlight.

However, recent months have revealed a complex reality: the young woman, far from excelling in her education, is facing new academic challenges that jeopardize not only her aspirations but also the privacy and order strategy her family has built.

The decision to choose her own future

After leaving the prestigious École Hôtelière de Lausanne, where she wasn't admitted due to low grades despite the active support of her grandfather Juan Carlos I, Irene chose to study Event Management at Oxford Brookes. The tuition, paid by her family, exceeded €40,000.

Nevertheless, what seemed like an opportunity to show maturity has turned into a scenario of absenteeism, low grades, and formal warnings. Several media outlets have described it as an "absolute failure" due to her dedication to social life over academic obligations. The institution issued a warning: if she doesn't improve, she could lose her spot.

Reactions from Zarzuela and the maternal "rescue operation"

The news didn't go unnoticed at Zarzuela. According to Europa Press, Infanta Cristina traveled to London several times to try to get her daughter back on track. It is also reported that Juan Carlos I intervened again, using contacts to try to save the academic situation, so far without success. There is speculation about the possibility that Irene could be transferred to the United States to distance her from external influences and ensure a more favorable environment for studying.

Family context and media pressure

No one doubts that the Urdangarin-Borbón surname brings responsibility. Irene's trajectory has been troubling: barely passing grades in high school, academic decline in Switzerland, a gap year in Cambodia, and now, the setback in England. Many remember her volunteering in Cambodia with the NGO Sauce, an experience considered formative but short and with limited impact okdiario.com. That contrast between solidarity projects and failure in academic settings leaves a question: is she a young woman who gets easily disoriented or someone subjected to excessive pressure?

Reactions on social media

While conservative media highlight her "lack of commitment" and talk about "bad company," on social media many argue that she is a 20-year-old constantly searching for her identity. "It's normal for her to explore and make mistakes," some comment on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. One of the most notable reactions states:

"She is 20 years old, she is living her youth. She doesn't deserve the media judgment." This tension between criticism and empathy is a reminder that Irene's personal challenges not only affect her family environment but also public perception of how she should manage her life.

What awaits the young Borbón?

The academic calendar will determine Irene's fate in the coming months. The university has made it clear that if she doesn't improve significantly, her future at Oxford Brookes could be ruled out. Meanwhile, Infanta Cristina isn't willing to give up: alternative plans, changes of setting, and close support make up an urgent roadmap. The surname could open doors, but without discipline, those doors could remain closed.