Decision made, things look bad: Queen Sofía acts with her sister Irene

An unusual and highly symbolic decision has marked the royal summer. Doña Sofía has decided to avoid publicly exposing her sister Irene during their stay in Mallorca. This way, she has tried to keep her privacy during this difficult phase.

A bond that transcends decades

The relationship between Doña Sofía and Irene of Greece is a story of complicity that began in childhood. Both sisters shared exile, studies, and a deep emotional bond at Zarzuela Palace. To this day, Irene has been the silent and constant presence in the public life of the emeritus Queen.

Although Irene has lived in Spain for more than four decades, her last wish is to return to Greece to be buried, alongside her brother Constantino, in the royal cemetery of Tatoi. This is a wish that surprises the Royal Household for its emotional and resolute nature, but those close to her have decided to respect it.

Mallorca, health and protection

In the first days of their vacation in Mallorca, King Felipe VI and his family have been seen on the island, while Queen Sofía hasn't made any public appearances. Meanwhile, reports have emerged about a deterioration in Irene of Greece's health, which has caused concern among her closest circle.

Faced with this reality, Sofía has decided that Irene won't appear in photographs or at official events during her stay in Marivent. This is an unprecedented measure based on respect and personal protection.

Diagnosis and family care

It is known that Irene is facing an advanced diagnosis of Alzheimer's, in addition to mobility problems that require constant assistance. She has stopped participating in regular public events and her presence has become increasingly discreet. For years, she has lived at Zarzuela Palace and enjoys the closeness of her sister, who plays a protective role in every aspect.

The family environment has indicated that King Felipe has intervened with sensitivity to ensure Irene's well-being during the summer. Arrangements have been made for her to travel to Mallorca and be surrounded by medical care and comfort in Marivent.

A dinner without lights or cameras

A confidence from Pilar Eyre revealed an intimate scene. In the corridors of Zarzuela, a witness described Sofía and Irene sharing a dinner by the light of a lamp, in silence and without formalities or protocol gestures. This is an image full of humanity and delicacy that showed the personal dimension of their bond.

That scene broke with the usual public image: two mature women, sisters, detached from official splendor, united by naturalness and the emotion shared over decades of closeness.

Between family tradition and personal care

Sofía's decision represents a new stage in the life of the emeritus Queen. By prioritizing Irene's privacy over media prominence, she sends a message of respect and affection. This is a choice that connects with the stoicism that has characterized her public figure for decades.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor keep an active institutional image, while Irene has chosen a more reserved and personal profile. In addition, her wish to return to Greece for her eternal rest reflects a connection with her origin and emotional coherence.