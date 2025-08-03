The countdown begins: Portugal gets ready for the big news about Infanta Sofía

A new chapter is beginning to take shape in the Spanish royal family, and everyone is getting ready for what's coming. This time, the focus is shifting away from official events and turning to the personal. The countdown for Infanta Sofía is already underway, and expectations are growing with every detail that comes to light.

She has just finished her studies in Wales (Gales), and her suitcases are already packed. Infanta Sofía is starting a new academic chapter that has sparked curiosity and a range of opinions. This has been caused not only by the destination but also by the type of education she has chosen.

| Europa Press

In Portugal: controlled lifestyle, but with freedom

Lisbon will be the city that welcomes Infanta Sofía in September, but it won't be her only stop. The youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia will study at Forward College, a private institution that offers a European journey through several cities. Her university path will take her through Paris and end in Berlin, in a program that reflects her international vision.

The cost of tuition is about €18,500 ($18,500) per year for enrollment alone. During her time in the Portuguese capital, she will stay at Xior Benfica, a residence with individual rooms, private bathrooms, and the option of a balcony. Prices range from €690 ($690) to €1,090 ($1,090) per month.

However, the rules are clear: no parties, no overnight guests, and no animals. Sofía will live under strict rules, in an environment designed for focus and university life.

A well-thought-out family decision

Although at first Sofía had shown interest in art, she ultimately chose political science and international relations. The decision was neither casual nor impulsive. According to sources close to the family, a serious conversation with her parents influenced that change.

The intention is for her education to be aligned with the institutional role that, although more discreet than her sister Leonor's, remains important. Unlike the heir to the throne, Sofía won't go through military training. Her path will be more academic, more diplomatic, and more international.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

A chapter in Portugal that sparks interest

Forward College's classes in Lisbon are split between Chiado and Bairro Alto. There, she will share space with students from different parts of the world, in a multicultural environment. The total cost of the course, including residence and tuition, will be about €30,000 ($30,000), which will be covered by the public allocation of the Royal Household.

This new chapter marks a turning point for Sofía. Portugal will be just the beginning of a European experience that takes her away from the Spanish media spotlight, but not from public interest. The countdown has already begun.