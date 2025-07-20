Charles III's request for his burial

The British crown, always shrouded in formality, is experiencing an unexpectedly emotional moment. King Charles III has made a very specific request regarding his own burial, and voices within the royal circle are already being raised. It is a wish that blends tradition and sensitivity, and it has left Camilla, the queen consort, and her eldest sons, William and Harry, on edge.

The king's wish

According to recent reports, the king expressed in close circles that he wants a discreet funeral, far from excessive protocol, and with the possibility for Queen Camilla to keep the title of "Queen Dowager". This role, present in royal history—the last to hold it was Queen Adelaide in 1837—would mean that Camilla would keep her institutional dignity after the monarch's death.

Additionally, there are comments suggesting that funeral plans have recently been revised to adapt to the king's wishes. On some social media, there is speculation that Camilla has shown a calmer attitude than expected upon learning the details. Many supporters of Diana of Wales, present on social media, still refuse to accept her as queen.

From Diana to Camilla: echoes on social media

Buckingham has avoided making specific statements. However, in outlets like USA Today, it is indicated that sources close to the family point out that those wishes for a title and a respectful funeral are being duly considered.

On platforms like X and Threads, the rejection of Camilla's coronation remains strong among Lady Di's followers. On several X accounts, it is repeatedly and ironically stated that many "don't authorize" Camilla as queen. This is not the first time that Camilla's role sparks controversy.

Her relationship with Charles was considered by many as the trigger for the collapse of his first marriage. Diana of Wales became a symbol of massive empathy, and that legacy persists, especially on social media, where unflattering comments about Camilla are frequent.

The farewell of a conscious king

However, Charles III's reign has already drawn a different line. In his speech after Elizabeth II's death, the king showed a more approachable and committed side, seeking to heal tensions even with Harry and Meghan.

If it comes to pass, a funeral adapted to Charles III's style and with a reigning widow could mark a milestone in the modern history of the British monarchy. Discretion, honors, but without excessive military display, and the symbolic continuity of Camilla would represent a new way of conceiving the transition of power, far from the media impact of previous ceremonies.

What will happen to Camilla once she is a widow?

Protocol states that Camilla would become "Queen Dowager." She could remain in the royal residences, although some of the press speculate that she might distance herself from the active court. Charles III, his wife, and the future king, William, will decide the role. Historian Carolyn Harris points out that "the queen consort doesn't always follow the same path after becoming a widow."

King Charles III's last wish, although not yet official, marks a change. He wants less pomp and more humanity. For Camilla, taking on the title of widow would keep her status, while the possibility of a simpler funeral breaks with the most strident rituals of the past.