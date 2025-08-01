Ana Locking, designer for Queen Letizia, dares to confess it: 'She is a...'

In recent times, the relationship between Queen Letizia and her designers has caused great interest. Ana Locking, one of the creators who has had the honor of dressing the queen, has spoken candidly about that experience. However, what she has confessed goes beyond a simple professional collaboration and reveals very personal details about her interactions with the monarch.

Locking has recently shared what it is like to work with one of the most influential figures in Spain in both the public and private spheres. The designer has highlighted the combination of professionalism and approachability that characterizes Queen Letizia. From there, Locking has delved into her personal impression, making clear the respect and admiration she feels.

| Europa Press

Queen Letizia, known for her understated and elegant style, has managed to break the mold in the way royal families dress. Over the years, she has succeeded in integrating modern trends without losing the dignity her role demands. Locking has especially valued the monarch's interest in getting to know the creators she works with in depth, inquiring about their processes, something unusual in that circle.

Ana Locking reveals what it is really like to work with Queen Letizia

In an interview given to La Razón, Ana stated with humor that the queen "is really cool" and that this feeling is reinforced when you meet her in person. In her words, "she's a woman who works really hard, very professional and very generous when she talks to you." She has also highlighted Letizia's curiosity and interest in understanding the art and work behind each garment, something that for Locking is extraordinary.

This collaboration reached one of its high points in 2018, when Letizia chose a dress by Ana for the gala dinner with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. It was a long blue dress, adorned with pearls and with an original design that did not go unnoticed. Back then, the queen also wore the Cartier Tiara, emphasizing the balance between modernity and tradition in her image.

The rapport between Ana Locking and Queen Letizia

This is not the first time Ana Locking has spoken with affection and respect about her bond with Letizia. In a previous interview, after receiving the Fine Arts Medal, she emphasized the importance of that special connection that is created when dressing a public figure of such relevance. For the designer, that recognition goes beyond the professional and becomes a relationship with personal meaning.

Ultimately, Ana Locking has opened a window into Queen Letizia's personality. Behind her impeccable image, there is a demanding yet approachable woman, committed and deeply interested in supporting Spanish creators. That confession brings a new dimension to the joint work between fashion and the crown, revealing the humanity that underpins elegance.