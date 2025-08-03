Cold shower for King Frederik: Mary of Denmark can't forget it

The image of Frederik and Mary of Denmark has, for years, been that of a solid, modern couple perfectly adapted to the institutional role. He, heir for decades, was always known for his discreet character.

She, born in Australia, won over the Danish people with her approachability and elegance. However, since late 2023, the marriage has been caught up in one of their greatest personal and media crises.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The rumor tormenting Frederik and Mary of Denmark

Everything began with a series of photographs taken in Madrid that set off all the alarms. In them, then-Prince Frederik and Genoveva Casanova, ex-wife of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, appeared walking together through the Spanish capital.

The scene drew attention not only because of the identity of the protagonists, but also because of the closeness they showed. In addition, the meeting took place just a few yards (metros) from the Mexican socialite's home, which further fueled speculation.

The images, published days later, were interpreted by some media as a possible romantic encounter. Especially controversial was the fact that Mary of Denmark, Frederik's wife, was in New York at the time of the meeting.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Furthermore, shortly after, Frederik was seen again in the same area, which sparked more rumors. Both Frederik and Genoveva categorically denied any romantic involvement. In her statement, Casanova was clear:

"Any claim of this kind not only is untrue, but also maliciously distorts the facts." Even so, the controversy was already unstoppable.

| Europa Press

Public and private repercussions

The scandal quickly had consequences. Genoveva chose to completely withdraw from the public eye. She canceled social appearances and took refuge in private properties, both in the south and north of Spain.

Meanwhile, Frederik, already king after Margrethe II's abdication, continued with his institutional agenda. However, the shadow of the scandal remained. According to various Danish media, his mother's mediation was necessary to save the marriage.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Finally, Mary decided to stay by his side, although rumors about the tension between them persist. Added to this are their recent vacations, the length of which has been questioned. The couple extended their stay several more days, a gesture that has been heavily criticized.

Despite denials from both sides, the images are still remembered as one of the most media-covered episodes. Today, the king and queen continue with their official agenda, while Genoveva keeps a low profile, far from the media spotlight that caused so much commotion.