Iris, food expert, surprised by this new Lidl release: 'Looks pretty good'

With the end of the holidays and the return to routine, many consumers look for quick yet tasty products for everyday life. In this context, Lidl's new products are once again taking center stage. Its name constantly stands out and resonates on social media for its viral launches.

In recent weeks, the chain has surprised with a new offering that combines international flavor, practical format, and affordable price. It is a food product that has been launched recently and is already generating reactions among those who closely follow every new development in food. Among them is food expert Iris, who hasn't hesitated to give her verdict.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Two new pizzas that catch the consumer's attention

Lidl has added two new pizzas that stand out for their originality: cochinita pibil and masala-style chicken. Both combine ingredients that are uncommon in this format. It is a commitment to offering something different within regular consumption.

Iris, known for her judgment on supermarket products, shared her impression after discovering them. In her visual analysis, she didn't hesitate to point out that both "look pretty good." She showed the packaging and moved on to the details of each variety.

Both pizzas are available at Lidl stores for a fixed price of €2.99. This cost makes them a competitive alternative compared to other similar options. The balance between flavor, novelty, and price is attractive to regular consumers.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl responds to preferences with well-received new products

With this addition, Lidl continues to strengthen its catalog with products that connect with current tastes. International dishes, ready to bake and at reasonable prices. This type of launch fits well into the routine of those who value convenience without giving up flavor.

The cochinita pibil pizza features a Mexican-inspired recipe, with marinated and seasoned meat. Meanwhile, the masala chicken pizza includes a blend of mild spices and creamy touches. Both options expand the variety for those who enjoy different flavors.

These new products are part of a clear strategy to get closer to the real preferences of Spanish consumers. In a market as competitive as the supermarket sector, standing out with unique offerings is key. Lidl seems to have a clear direction: international flavor, practical format, and good price.